63 Boys in Central Oregon are Waiting for a Mentor

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon urgently seeks caring male mentors to make a life-changing impact on local youth. Right now, 63 boys aged 6-17 are waiting across Central Oregon for a Big Brother to help them navigate challenges, celebrate successes, inspire their potential, and have fun with.

Research consistently shows that having a positive adult mentor can profoundly impact a child’s future. Youth in the program are: 55% more likely to enroll in college, 81% more likely to report positive goals for the future, and 46% are less likely to use illegal drugs.

Littles matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon program show improved academic performance, higher self-esteem, and greater ability to handle challenges in school and at home.

A Critical Need for Mentors

“Our Littles are eager to build connections with mentors who can provide support, encouragement, and guidance,” said Jenn Davis, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Program Director. “The need for male mentors is especially urgent, as 63 boys are waiting to be matched. Unfortunately, boys often wait months- sometimes over a year- to find a Big Brother. We need the men of Central Oregon to step up and change that.”

Be the Difference

Becoming a mentor requires just a few hours a month, but the impact lasts a lifetime. No special experience is needed- just a commitment to sharing a favorite hobby, exploring the outdoors, or just lending an ear with a child. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides training, resources, and ongoing support to ensure both mentors and Littles thrive in their relationships.

How to Get Involved

Take the first step toward changing a life today:

Visit bbbsco.org to learn more. Complete the mentor application Get matched with one of the 63 Little Brothers currently

Together, we can ensure that every child in Central Oregon has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org