7 Industries That Require Background Checks

There are many industries that require background checks. In fact, most employers have a policy in place requiring all their employees to submit background checks. Part of the legal process requires that an employer get the written consent of an applicant before doing a background check on them. There are also certain procedures for conducting these types of investigations so that they’re done legally and fairly. Here are the top industries that require background checks.

Lending

It’s critical for lenders to have background checks because the companies need to ensure that these people do not have bad credit, that they are not criminals, and that they can be trusted. This means that they can offer fair services to provide loans to anyone by looking at only their past financial history. They can be trusted not to steal personal information and to follow the procedures.

Transportation

The transportation industry is a high-risk industry, and many companies require background checks as part of their hiring process. This can help prevent accidents, but it also protects employees in the event that something does go wrong. Transportation companies often do bulk background checks to ensure that every employee gets checked before they start working.

Companies that offer transportation services need to be able to trust their employees to do what’s right when they’re on the job. Background checks help ensure that your company hires only trustworthy people who won’t endanger themselves or other people while working for you. It’s important to note that background checks protect both customers and employees—if a driver has a crash while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, this could lead to harm for both parties involved in an accident.

Medical and Health Care

In the medical and healthcare industry, you’re trusted with the health of your patients. Background checks help protect both patients and the public from abuse or exploitation. They also protect medical professionals from false accusations. As a patient, it’s important to know that your doctor is working in good faith for your best interests. As part of an annual review process, hospitals may conduct background checks on all staff members who work directly with patients—such as doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals—to ensure they meet certain criteria.

These medical facilities are looking for people who have no record of criminal convictions related to violence against people or animals. They need people who have no more than two minor driving violations, excluding speeding, and they want someone with no history of illegal drug use within five years prior to the application date. Additionally, medical professionals should be free from civil lawsuits related to sexual assault.

Financial Services

Much like working in lending, people who work in financial services should also have a clean background check. Financial services is one of the largest industries in the United States and it’s growing every year. This means that there are plenty of opportunities for prospective employees who have undergone background checks. Credit unions, banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, investment firms, money transfer services, and securities brokerages all require criminal background checks on potential job applicants before hiring them.

Education and Child Care

In order to protect children and to protect students from predators, criminal background checks are essential in education and childcare. Schools in the public and private sector require their staff to have a clear record to ensure that the children being placed in their care are protected from harm. They don’t need people working for them who are likely to abuse children or who have been convicted of violent crimes.

Government Work, Regulation and Law Enforcement

Government work, regulation, and law enforcement are one of the most regulated industries. All government jobs require background checks, as do security clearance applications. Additionally, certain professions in law enforcement and the military require background checks as well. These checks ensure that only the best possible people are working for them and that they are not going to be a national security risk.

Real Estate Agents