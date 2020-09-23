7 Most Common Teen Hair and Scalp Problems

Photo by Creativity from Pexels

A teenager’s life can be jam-packed with daily hassles and uplifts, but does hair and scalp problems have to be there to add to their troubles?

The most common teenage hair and scalp problems are acne, dandruff, hair fall, hair loss, flaky scalp, oily hair and the list can go on and on.

It’s normal for teenagers to have these issues because, during teen years, their hormones are thriving, just like you’re more vulnerable to acne. And that same holds true for dandruff and other hair related troubles.

The lists below are the most common hair and scalp problems concerning teens.

Scalp Acne

Teenagers commonly experience hormonal changes that usually cause acne. Did you know that these annoying pimples can also grow on your scalp?

Having scalp acne can be caused by various reasons like hair product build-ups, headgears or accessories, and improper cleansing. People who have acne-prone skin are also more predisposed to growing these bumps.

Some irritants can also cause some acne problems. One perfect example is using dry shampoos. These shampoos are becoming a trend today, but hey, you might want to use it in moderation. Why? Because it can trigger breakouts once the pores on your scalp get blocked, hence another room for acne.

However, not all bumps that grow on your scalp means that you have scalp acne. We strongly do not recommend self-diagnosis because some severe hair loss disorders often look and start as acne.

If you are suffering from this condition, check an article about scalp acne shampoos from The Hair Central.

Dandruff

A teenage, oily scalp is a common thing. There are naturally occurring microbes in our scalp known as Malassezia globosa. It produces irritating substances like Oleic acid by breaking down natural hair oils.

Since there is an elevated level of hair oil in the scalp, the accumulation of irritants is very high. This would then lead to scalp irritation and dandruff. However, it doesn’t mean that we cannot defend ourselves from this problem. By using dandruff shampoo specified for teenagers, I bet this problem can be easily managed.

Thicker Hair

It is not exactly a hair problem, but it’s an important event in a teenager’s life during and after hitting puberty. If you’re noticing that your hair is getting thicker and out of control, worry not; it’s just teenage stuff taking its toll on you.

Oily Hair

The increased level of natural oils in your scalp is oil glands working overtime. Until you’re eighteen years of age or above, you shouldn’t be alarmed. However, regular use of shampoo can control your oily scalp. Also, controlled use of conditioner is advisable to lessen the production of oil in your scalp.

Smelly Hair

We know you’re constantly worried about your hair smelling bad and you’re often afraid of losing your friends because of this issue. There’s no need to worry about it. It’s just that when your scalp is oily, and you haven’t washed your hair as often as you should, such concern can arise. The only remedy to get rid of your smelly hair is to wash your hair and use relevant hair products regularly.

Flaky Scalp

Your hair gets flaky either when you’re suffering from dandruff due to oily scalp or a dry scalp victim. Your scalp lacks moisture and causes the skin to get irritated and flake off.

It’s commonly observed in cold, dry winters or can arise due to a reaction between your scalp and products that you apply to your hair. Anyways, flaky hair due to dry scalp can be eliminated by using a moisturizing conditioner regularly.

Hair Loss in Teens

When it comes to hair loss in teens, multiple factors are needed to be taken into account. Before looking for the solution to teen hair loss, finding the root cause of hair loss is important. Maybe you’re suffering from hair loss due to extensive use of hair styling equipment and creams.

Excessive use of hair dryers, hair straighteners, styling creams, bleach, etc. can easily lead to hair loss. If that’s the case, you’ll need to detoxify your hair from these chemicals immediately and switch back to only natural or organic hair products and practice non-aggressive means of hair-styling.

Another most common cause of hair loss in teens is the lack of nutrients. Teenagers most commonly switch to junk food and other unhealthy eating habits; it causes a lack of nutrients and can result in hair loss. Well then, I think it’s time that you eat a wholesome diet that contains all the essential nutrients, vitamins, proteins, fats, Iron, etc. After all, you are what you eat!

How to Overcome Teen Hair and Scalp problems?

There’s a lot you can do to combat hair and scalp related problems in teens. Following the steps provided below will be a good start.

Eat a nutritious diet containing all the essential vitamins, minerals, proteins, and others.

Consume foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

Regularly wash and brush your hair but without being too mechanical.

Steer clear of harmful styling products; instead, use nourishing oils such as coconut oil.

Avoid styling your hair aggressively; regular hairstyles will do just fine.

Stop taking too much stress. Take it easy, just learn, and have fun.

A teen’s body undergoes numerous changes, which is why experiencing hair and scalp problems are common. We hope this article can help teens understand hair problems and follow our recommended tips to prevent these hair conditions. It’s not too late, you can still do something about it. Remember, confidence comes with self-acceptance and self-love.