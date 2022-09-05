The electrical system often gives you warning signs, but some are not as obvious or noticeable as others. If you know what to look for, you can take steps to avoid a costly or dangerous electrical issue. Take time to learn how your home’s electrical system works and identify these seven silent signs of severe electrical problems.

7 Silent but Serious Signs of Home Electrical Issues (Image Credit Pexels )

Flickering Lights

Flickering lights might not seem a big deal but are signs of a severe electrical problem. They may indicate your home’s wiring is loose or damaged and require electrical rewiring in Naples, FL . However, consult an expert first.

Sometimes, the cause of the flickering light might only be a loose light bulb. In this case, simply screw the bulb in tighter. However, if the flickering persists, it’s best to call an electrician. Take note of when the flickering occurs. If it only happens when you turn on a particular appliance, there might be an issue with that appliance or the outlet it’s plugged into.

Discolored Outlets and Switches

Discolored outlets or switches are a sign of overheating. Outlets and switches can overheat when overloaded or wiring is incorrectly done. Sometimes, you may also experience a burning smell from the outlet. In this case, it’s best to call an electrician immediately, as this can signify an electrical fire.

An expert can inspect the outlet or switch and make the necessary repairs. They may recommend electrical rewiring of the entire home if the wiring is outdated. Sometimes, in newer homes, discolored outlets result from a design flaw and will require the services of an electrician to fix them.

Frequent Circuit Breaker Trips

If your circuit breaker trips frequently, it’s a cause for concern . It usually happens when there’s an electrical overload somewhere in your home. The circuit breaker trips and shuts off the power to prevent an electrical fire.

Try to identify which circuit or appliance is causing the problem. Once you’ve identified the issue, take steps to fix it. For example, if an outlet is overloaded, unplug some devices. Call an electrician to inspect your home’s electrical system if the problem persists.

Warm Outlets

Have you noticed that some of your outlets feel warm to the touch? It means that there’s too much electricity flowing through the outlet and it’s in danger of overheating. Unplug all devices and call an electrician right away. Possible solutions are electrical rewiring or replacing the outlet.

Aluminum Wiring

You’ll find aluminum wiring in homes built between 1965 and 1973. While it’s not necessarily a silent sign, you should be aware of it if you live in an older home. Aluminum wiring is more susceptible to corrosion and can cause electrical fires. It also poses a shock hazard. You may need to have your home’s electrical system updated or replaced.

Outlets that Don’t Work

An outlet that doesn’t work could be due to a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) issue. GFCI outlets shut off power when there’s an imbalance in the electrical current, preventing electrocution and electrical fires.

Test the GFCI outlet by plugging in a lamp or small appliance. If the power doesn’t turn on, reset the GFCI outlet by pressing the “reset” button. If it still doesn’t work, call an electrician. You may need a new GFCI outlet or electrical rewiring.

Sparks or Shock When Plugging in an Appliance

Sparks or a shock when plugging in an appliance are disturbing. It means that there’s an electrical issue somewhere in your home. Don’t try to fix the problem yourself, as you could be putting yourself in danger. Call an electrician right away to inspect your home’s electrical system.

Understand How Your System Works

Observing your home’s electrical system will help you identify issues early on. You’ll take quick action, reducing the likelihood of fires, shocks, and other dangers. Most of these issues require the services of an electrician, so don’t hesitate to call one when a problem arises.