7 Situations That Require A Personal Injury Lawyer

Situations That Require A Personal Injury Lawyer

No one should bear the brunt of someone else’s negligence . While the unfortunate reality is that we live in a world where other people’s actions will harm us, there are options for corrective actions.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer can help you recuperate medical expenses, lost income, and compensation for suffering. Here are seven situations that require a personal injury lawyer to get you the help you deserve.

Workplace Injury

Many workplace injuries are caused by complacency and negligence. When some employers strive to cut costs, they end up doing it at the expense of their employees’ safety. A workplace injury could be caused by equipment failure, inadequate equipment, and unsafe work environment, or even over scheduling.

If you incur an injury at work that you believe to have been preventable, report it to Worker’s Compensation. Then, consult with a lawyer to see if your case is eligible for damages.

Animal Attack

Animal attacks are another situation in which you should contact a personal injury lawyer. In most scenarios, an animal attack tends to be a dog bite from a canine that hasn’t been properly secured or controlled by its owner. Dog bites can cause permanent damage and disfiguration, as well as hefty medical bills and time off work.

If you sustain an injury from someone’s pet, contact a personal injury attorney as soon as possible as the time to press charges is limited.

Car Accident

Car accidents are among the most common reasons people seek the advice of a personal injury lawyer. It’s important to reach out for legal counsel regardless of the circumstances leading to an accident if a significant injury has occurred.

For example, if you are in a single-car accident and the airbag doesn’t deploy, you could have a case against the manufacturer. If someone runs a red light and hits you but doesn’t have insurance, pursuing legal action could be the only way to recoup your losses.

Medical Malpractice

It’s scary to think that the people who are meant to help us when we’re sick or injured can cause further harm. Medical malpractices occur when a medical professional misdiagnoses an illness, causes further harm during treatment or fails to provide sufficient care causing prolonged pain and suffering.

Physical harm caused by pharmaceuticals is another medical scenario in which a personal injury lawyer should be consulted. This could pertain to side-effects that weren’t listed on the label or unprecedented issues that weren’t flagged during the initial testing of the product.

Product Failure

When a product fails in a way that causes bodily harm, you are eligible for damages. For example, if a product that was meant to be waterproof gives you an electric shock, that would be a product defect.

Another example would be an injury caused by unforeseen issues when the product is in use. A prime example would be the drop-side cribs that ultimately caused the deaths of 32 infants during the early 2000s. If you sustain an injury from a product that you used according to manufacturer instructions, seek legal counsel.

Slip and Fall Accident

Slip and fall accidents are another common reason people reach out to personal injury lawyers. This type of incident could include anything from tripping on an unmaintained walkway to slipping on a puddle of spilled water in a restaurant.

If you experience a slip and fall, document as much of the incident as possible. The injuries caused by these accidents often go unnoticed at first due to the embarrassment and adrenaline triggered by the situation.

School or Daycare Injury

Finally, when we consider personal injury cases, we tend to think of scenarios with adults. However, children are susceptible to injuries as well and can be more vulnerable to the long-term effects. If your child sustains an injury at school or daycare (beyond the usual bumps and bruises), you may be entitled to compensation for their medical costs.

It’s always wise to reach out to a personal injury lawyer when a preventable accident occurs. They can review your case and advise you on the best route forward.