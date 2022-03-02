7 Tips for Great Restaurant Branding

The restaurant industry is all about creating a memorable experience for customers, making it difficult to stand out when there are so many options. On top of producing high-quality meals, the critical part of creating a memorable experience comes from branding. Your brand needs to speak to the people that other restaurants in the area fail to address. You can figure out where to target your brand by conducting market research, which will tell you everything you need to know about the target area’s demographic. If your brand isn’t working, don’t be afraid to rebrand and try again. We will offer you seven tips for branding your restaurant business throughout this article.

Define Your Brand Identity

Your restaurant’s brand identity is the first part of the journey. Think about how you came up with the idea and what your journey looks like so far; your brand identity will be hidden beneath this story. When you think about your personality, you can likely attribute certain qualities to experience. The same principle applies to your restaurant – the brand is simply a personality for your business to adopt for talking to people.

Once you’ve picked apart your restaurant’s beginnings, you can work on how the future will shape out. What are the values you want to put out into the world? Once you’ve thought about your brand’s identity, you will need to analyze the market and local competitors, which will tell you whether your brand will fit. Don’t shy away from altering your brand slightly if you need to.

Write a Clear Mission Statement and Values

To hold a respected voice in the community, your brand needs to have a set of values to live by and a mission to work towards. Your brand is your business, so defining a clear and transparent mission is a great way to have accountability in moving your business forward. When you hold future business planning meetings, you should address the task and adjust it as necessary.

Your brand values will tell your employees and customers what you stand for. A great example is Nandos , who live their life through “pride, passion, courage, integrity, and most of all, family.” This simple but effective set of values runs throughout their entire operation, from interior design to how the brand interacts with people. When your restaurant has a clear set of values, everyone is on the same page, and there is a certain level of accountability.

Invest In a Logo and Themes

There’s no point in having a great brand if you don’t have a logo that pops. When people visit restaurants, a logo becomes a way of recognizing the brand no matter where they are. Even when people are online, they will see the logo and immediately know what they’re looking at. When designing your logo, you should think of something simple but eye-catching. Try to match the colors with your restaurant’s theme or the employee uniform.

Your logo design will form part of your restaurant branding that will cover your website graphics, interior, and exterior features, as well as your restaurant menu design. Arguably, the most essential part of this is the restaurant menu design , which you can read up on through Yelp for Restaurants – they also offer a range of fantastic tools that will help you manage your business.

Your Online Presence

Your online presence is the first contact guests typically have with your restaurant, especially in 2022. Therefore, you need to ensure that you’ve got an excellent website full of professional photos and content. You will need to tell people what your mission and values are and detail your menu online. Every page on your website needs to be fully optimized for search engine optimization, which will help you to rank highly on the SERPs.

On top of having a well-designed website, you will need to bring your brand to social media. There, you will give out restaurant updates and talk to your broader audience. Your social media pages should be intrinsically linked to your website design and your physical restaurant. When a brand is consistent, customers feel more comfortable returning.

Choose a Color Palette

When branding your restaurant, you will need to consider color psychology. You will find that the colors you choose will evoke different emotions in your guests. Inside your restaurant, you should consider bright and warm colors that will influence guests to feel happy. If your restaurant uses too many dark colors, it will be difficult for your guests to feel welcomed. This doesn’t mean that you can’t use any dark colors in your palette, but you need to think carefully before you do.

If you struggle to bring your vision to life through color, you should hire an interior designer to get the job done correctly. They will find out how you want your restaurant to feel before designing a powerful color palette. With your restaurant’s interior being designed by a third party, you are free to focus on your area of expertise – great food and the guests’ interactions.

Think Typography

The stylization of the words in your restaurant says a lot about your brand, so make sure you consider your typography. This means that you need to ensure the fonts used on menu boards, on your website, menu, and ads are all consistent. When your customers visit your restaurant, they will become confused if they’re receiving a different message than they did on the website.

Your concept will heavily influence your typography. If you’re creating a fine dining restaurant that speaks to an eclectic clientele, you may want to consider using elegant typography with swirls. If you’re fun, quirky, and trying to talk to a younger generation, you should use loud typography full of color. You can find out more about choosing the correct typography here .

Strongly Consider Staff Appearance

Your staff members are what truly bring your restaurant to life and set your business apart from competitors. You need to make sure that all your employees follow the uniform guidelines, even in the back-of-house, because they need to carry your brand. When you train servers, you need to make sure that they are passionate and go above and beyond for guests. If your servers can interact with guests professionally and carry out small acts of kindness, they will leave a lasting impression on your customers.

When you design the uniform, you will need to consider the typography, logo, color palette, and overarching brand that you’ve decided upon. Every member of staff is an extension of your restaurant’s personality. If your team doesn’t fit your company’s image, your visitors will pick up this and turn elsewhere.

Running a successful restaurant is difficult, which is why creating a great brand is essential. You need to think about your company’s beginnings and conduct market research to figure out where your voice will fit within the local area. Once you’ve decided on your target audience, you can make choices on how you will speak to them. You will talk to your guests through consistent color palettes, typography, a fantastic menu, incredible staff, and a strong online presence. If you can get this formula correct and add it to mouthwatering food and great service, you’re on track to becoming a huge success.