7 Tips for More Frugal Living

Living more frugally can allow you so many opportunities elsewhere. Here are seven tips to do so and save your money for some of the more important things in life.

Get Cash Back When You Shop Online. When you do shop online, you may be able to get reimbursed for the money that you spend. For example, the eBates extension can inform you if a site you’re visiting offers cash back. It requires next to no effort on your part, and it’s an easy way to save. Look For Ways To Get Cash Back On Food Purchases. Groceries are an essential purchase for any household. With the right apps, you’ll be able to get money back on purchases that you’re already making. There are plenty of great apps that can do this, such as Checkout 51 . Cut Back On Clutter – Could you stand to do some spring cleaning? If you get rid of clutter, you can turn some things you don’t use any more into cash. You can sell many items that are just taking up space. Put that cash in your savings account, and you’ll have money for a rainy day. Bring lunch to work. If you pack a lunch instead of eating out, your savings will add up pretty quickly. You don’t have to do anything fancy. You could take leftovers in a reusable container or make a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You can even start meal prepping so that you have ready-to-eat meals in your fridge. Start building meal plans. If you’re constantly running to the supermarket, your grocery costs could spiral out of control. It will be easier for you to stay on budget if you build a meal plan and stick to it. Take the time to put together a meal plan and buy the items you need to prepare those meals. If you’ve never tried meal planning before, a weekly plan is the best way to start. Later on, you can transition to a biweekly or even a monthly plan. Don’t forget about fun. Trying to be more frugal doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life. Include fun money in your budget so that you’ll be able to do the things that you enjoy. However, it’s important to make sure you stick to the budget that you’ve spent. Don’t use money from your daily budget for fun. Instead, treat fun as a separate expense. If you do need a loan for any reason ensure you get a great rate with Loanza . Look at used items first. If you need to make a purchase, see if you can get it secondhand . Buying used can help you to save upwards of 50% on purchase. There are countless options for buying used, from thrift stores to online marketplaces to local sale groups. Many of the items you’ll see will only be slightly used, and you’ll be able to get them for a great price.