7 Ways To Increase Brand Awareness

Are you looking to increase brand awareness? One of the biggest struggles that small businesses face is making their target market aware of their brand, which can make it hard to compete with the bigger and more established companies. The good news is that there are many effective strategies that a small business can use to get their name out there and to attract their target market, which can make it easier to not just survive but start competing with these bigger brands. So, if you want to increase brand awareness, then read on to discover a few of the best strategies to use.

Hire A Digital Marketing Agency

One of the best and most effective ways to increase brand awareness is to hire a digital marketing agency. These days, every business is using digital marketing to get its name out there and this makes it fiercely competitive online. For the best results, you need an expert that will know how to deliver short- and long-term results by using a variety of digital marketing strategies, such as PPC, SEO, email marketing and content marketing.

Find An Influencer

Leading on from this, influencer marketing is sharply rising to become one of the most effective forms of marketing in a time where social media plays such a big part of life. Getting someone that has a large following of your target market to recommend your brand can be a real game-changer as not only are you exposed to a large group, but you are also instantly building credibility – this should help to boost your sales and help you to compete with the bigger brands.

Form A Strategic Alliance

An intelligent way to get your name out there and to reach people that you might otherwise have struggled to find is to form a strategic alliance with another small business. This involves finding a business that has the same or a similar target market to you but a company that is not a direct competitor. You can then promote one another’s businesses to your existing customer base in a mutually beneficial relationship.

Get Involved With The Local Community

Businesses should also find ways to get involved with the local community. Not only can this help to raise your profile, but it can also help to improve your reputation and help you to develop positive relationships. There are many ways that you can do this, such as attending community events, getting involved with charities, partnering with local schools and sponsoring a local sports team.

Vehicle Wrapping

Following on from this, another smart way to raise your profile in the local area is with a vehicle wrap. What is a vehicle wrap? This is digitally printed vinyl that you can cover your vehicle with so that you can turn your vehicle into a branded car. This means that wherever you go people will notice your brand, which in a major city can allow you to advertise to thousands of people each day. Research from a leading wrap manufacturer found that driving around a busy city could allow people to see your company details as much as 3,000 times an hour – this can certainly make a big difference to your brand awareness.

Run Like & Share Promotions On Social Media

Obviously, social media is a great tool for increasing brand awareness online. One of the most effective ways to do this is to run like and share promotions, which will incentivize your network to share your posts to their contacts. This can then work as a snowball effect where their contacts will then share the post, which will allow you to reach a very large group quickly as well as reach people that you would have otherwise struggled to reach. The key to this is having a promotion that people will want to take advantage of.

Create Valuable Content

Most businesses create content as a way to increase visibility online, but you can make your content stand out by making it valuable to your target market. Consider the kind of topics and content that they would find interesting, entertaining and useful in their life and find ways to bring this content to life, such as with video or infographics. This will then encourage people to share your content and help you to reach a much larger group.

If you are looking to increase brand awareness, these are all highly effective strategies that should deliver results.