8 Side Hustle ideas for People Looking to Make a Little Extra

Looking to make a little extra money – then follow these tips and grab yourself an excellent side hustle.

Ridesharing

One thing that everyone is aware of is making some cash from driving through platforms such as Uber and Lyft . This can be a great option if you have a car you don’t frequently use or a second car provided the car meets the requirements outlined by the platform.

If you are interested in driving for Uber or Lyft, know that it is going to work best if you work in chunks of several hours. Another thing to keep in mind is the car is going to encounter wear and tear because of driving for hire, although you can minimize this by not working during the peak bar-hopping nights (even though these are some of the most profitable times)

Food and Grocery delivery

You can make money in your spare time by delivering food and groceries through Postmates, Instacart, Ubereats , and other services. You don’t need much to do this, just access to a vehicle. You need to work for a couple of hours a time if you want to make good cash. The good thing about this is the car is going to encounter less wear and tear compared to ridesharing because you don’t have passengers.

Writing and visual design

One area that is growing is freelance writing and design work. This can be the perfect choice if you are looking to change your career and looking for a way to gain experience.

If you are thinking about a side hustle, it is important to think about whether you have the background in a given field that is going to help you get work on related topics. The marketing is getting more and more competitive because there has been an increase in the number of remote workers from all over the world. There are some who are going to undercut the prices or charge way less than you.

Bookkeeping

Accounting and bookkeeping are perfect for people who have trained in accounting or just those who have managed the finances of a household or business. Most accountants do this type of work during their spare time, but you can do it too because there is no need for any extra licenses. All you need to get started is a simple Quickbooks license then start growing your practice.

Carpentry and handyman jobs

If you have a few hours a week, you can work on small home repairs, and earn a little extra cash as a handyman. Carpentry can be a good option if you are ready to work on a small project over a couple of weeks and you can work with your hands.

You may or may not need to be a licensed contractor to start doing these kinds of jobs, which is why you need to check with the local laws first. Many states usually have a revenue threshold; you may not need to be licensed if you charge less than a certain amount.

Lawn care and landscaping

This is common in suburban areas where people want to keep their lawns looking great.

If you have experience taking care of your lawn and have a riding lawnmower, you can make extra cash by taking care of other people’s lawns on evenings and weekends. Spring provides you with the perfect time to take more jobs as people are getting ready to mulch their lawns, prepare their flower beds and gardens for summer.

Cottage industry

This is a little bit broad. It covers everything from making handmade items you can sell through online platforms like Etsy . You can also make jams and jellies then sell them at the local farmers’ market.

If you are not an art person, then another option in the cottage industry is refinishing furniture. The good thing about this is you can do it in your garage. You can restore pieces for other people and working on a contract, or buying pieces for cheap, fixing them up, and reselling.

Virtual assistant

The benefit of being a virtual assistant is working remotely, even though the hours are not always flexible. If you can commit a given time of the week or month to be available, you can work as a virtual assistant. It will entail helping small business owners by setting and managing appointments, preparing and reviewing documents, coordinating correspondence, and making their life easier.