9 Small Business Hosting Options Worth Considering This Year

Image source: Pexels

The list of meaningful dates for an SMB hosting shortlist in 2026 is short. Bluehost completed a near-full migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure by November 5, 2025. SiteGround relaunched as an all-in-one platform on February 2, 2026. Liquid Web rebranded as Liquid Web by Nexcess on April 21, 2026. GreenGeeks shipped its AI WordPress Website Builder on January 16, 2025. DreamHost replaced its shared lineup in October 2025. The 9 hosts below each have a dated change worth re-evaluating.

Why the 2026 Shortlist Looks Different

A small business making a 2026 hosting decision should answer four questions before reading any pre-2025 review. First, was the infrastructure migrated or rebuilt in 2025. The Bluehost OCI move and the SiteGround Google Cloud refresh both reset the performance baseline. Second, is an AI builder bundled into hosting or sold separately. Third, what does the year-two bill look like, since 3 to 5x renewal multipliers are common in this tier. Fourth, does the host still exist as its own brand, or has it been absorbed.

Cloud has displaced shared as the default infrastructure conversation for SMBs.

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks shipped its AI-Powered Website Builder for WordPress on January 16, 2025. The builder generates a complete WordPress site from a short business description in under 60 seconds. The output is a standard WordPress install at /wp-admin with no restrictions on plugin or theme installation. The builder is included free with every GreenGeeks WordPress plan, which puts the bundled-with-hosting AI model in a separate column from Squarespace, Wix, or SiteGround Coderick AI Essential at roughly €10 a month.

What changed in 2025-2026

The AI WP Builder is the 2025 addition. The infrastructure underneath is unchanged from the LiteSpeed Enterprise Web Server with LSCache stack on NVMe storage that GreenGeeks ran in 2024. The fleet covers six datacenters across Phoenix, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Amsterdam, and Singapore. Independent Q4 2025 testing recorded 99.97% uptime and a 26-millisecond load-handling response with zero errors. The Lite plan is $2.95 a month introductory and renews at $11.95 to $13.95. The 300% renewable-energy match is a secondary line for buyers tracking that detail.

Hostinger

Hostinger added Hostinger Horizons in 2025, a no-code AI-powered web app builder that produces working apps from natural-language prompts with database setup, version control, user authentication, and deployment included. AI Website Builder 2.0 followed in early 2026 with conversational onboarding plus 44 new template categories and 100 new templates that bring the library to roughly 300.

What changed in 2025-2026

The infrastructure side added a Malaysia datacenter in 2025 and NVMe storage with AMD-powered nodes across hosting tiers. Plan limits restructured three times between April and December 2025. Node.js web app hosting arrived on Business (up to 5 apps) and Cloud (up to 10 apps). Direct Printful integration shipped September 2025 for print-on-demand. Premium runs $1.99 to $3.49 introductory and $10.99 renewal, Business roughly $3.49 / $18.99, Cloud Startup $7.99 to $9.99 / $25.99.

SiteGround

SiteGround relaunched on February 2, 2026 as an all-in-one platform combining hosting, website building, e-commerce, email, and AI tools under a single dashboard. The product side added Coderick AI in early 2026, a vibe-coding tool that produces production-ready websites and web applications from natural-language prompts with premium SiteGround hosting, version control, user authentication, and automatic deployment. The Essential tier runs €10 a month after a 14-day free trial with 100,000 credits.

What changed in 2025-2026

SiteGround AI Studio joined the February 2026 redesign with a workspace exposing multiple LLMs and more than 15 specialized agents for content, data analysis, planning, and marketing. Storage caps increased in March 2026, with GrowBig moving from 20 GB to 50 GB and GoGeek from 40 GB to 100 GB. A new in-house Web Application Firewall pairs with the existing AI anti-bot system. Pricing on shared plans runs StartUp $2.99 / $17.99, GrowBig $4.99 / $29.99, GoGeek $7.99 / $44.99.

Bluehost

Bluehost completed near-full migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure by November 5, 2025, with all customers expected on OCI by Q2 2026. The single Utah datacenter is replaced by nine global datacenters across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Brazil, Canada, and Australia. Nearly one million customers migrated by November 2025 with 4 to 5x improvements in median response time. A 99.99% uptime SLA backs the Cloud-tier plans.

What changed in 2025-2026

Independent 2026 testing on a bare WordPress install shows a Speed Index of 1.96 seconds and TTFB around 680 milliseconds, rising to 1,400 milliseconds on a loaded WooCommerce site. Newfold reported up to a 30% cost-per-customer reduction at equivalent performance after migration. Basic runs $1.99 to $2.95 introductory on the 36-month term and $9.99 renewal. Bluehost remains one of three hosts officially recommended by WordPress.org. The slow-Bluehost Reddit narrative predates the OCI move.

DreamHost

DreamHost replaced its shared hosting lineup in October 2025 with three new plans. Launch is $2.89 a month introductory with up to 25 sites and 25 GB of storage. Growth is $3.99 a month for up to 50 sites, 50 GB, and DreamShield malware scanning. Scale is $9.99 a month for up to 100 sites and 100 GB. The old Shared Starter and Shared Unlimited plans were retired and storage is now metered.

What changed in 2025-2026

Built-in observability shipped across plans, with traffic analytics, error logs, and an AI-powered log analyzer in the dashboard. DreamPress managed WordPress starts at $14.99 and renews at $19.99, among the smallest renewal jumps in managed WordPress. Launch renewal is roughly $10.99. Renewal-rate transparency is consistently cited as best in class for SMBs. DreamHost remains one of three hosts officially recommended by WordPress.org and continues the 97-day money-back guarantee.

Cloudways

Cloudways has been a DigitalOcean subsidiary since September 8, 2022 and operates independently under its original CEO. The 2026 product story is parent-company investment. In March 2026, DigitalOcean upsized a stock offering to $800 million to fund AI and infrastructure growth, with Cloudways and Paperspace cited as key integrations boosting ARPU toward $95. The platform supports DigitalOcean, Vultr, AWS, and Google Cloud as upstream providers.

What changed in 2025-2026

DigitalOcean Standard 1 GB runs $11 a month monthly or $8.25 annual. DigitalOcean Premium 4 GB, the popular WooCommerce tier, runs $50 a month. Annual billing carries a 30% discount for the first five months. The same management layer ships on every plan from $11 to $300, including Breeze caching, automated backups, free migrations, vertical scaling, staging, free SSL, and CloudwaysCDN. Annual billing applies no renewal jump.

Liquid Web (Nexcess)

Nexcess was fully absorbed into the Liquid Web brand by October 2025, with nexcess.com redirecting to liquidweb.com. The combined entity rebranded on April 21, 2026 as Liquid Web by Nexcess, integrating Liquid Web’s high-touch support, Nexcess’s managed-cloud architecture, and Servers.com’s global infrastructure. A May 12, 2026 consolidation merged the StellarWP plugin portfolio (Kadence, LearnDash, GiveWP) into the bundled pitch.

What changed in 2025-2026

Pricing under the new brand runs Spark Launch at $5 for a single site, Spark Thrive at $10, and Spark Elevate at $20. Annual billing returns two free months, with four for first-year customers. All plans include automatic image compression, built-in CDN, daily backups, and staging without upsell gates. The 100% network uptime SLA is backed by Heroic Support.

NameHero

NameHero’s 2026 story is positional rather than dramatic. NameHero now holds the default LiteSpeed-on-cPanel position at the budget price point. The stack covers LiteSpeed Web Server with LSCache, NVMe storage, Imunify360, cPanel, and Redis on every shared plan. WordPress hosting plans start at $1.34 a month introductory on longer terms. Free SSL, free migration, daily backups, DDoS protection, and LSCache with Redis come standard.

What changed in 2025-2026

The Starter Cloud plan at $2.69 a month on a 3-year term is one of the cheapest LiteSpeed plus NVMe entry points available. Performance testing returns a 99% GTmetrix score, 1.2-second page load, 320-millisecond TTFB, and 1.9-second LCP, with uptime around 99.97%. Trustpilot sits at 4.8 of 5 across 1,526 reviews, with average support response around 5 minutes and weekend ticket delays as the recurring complaint. The footprint is US and EU only, and backup retention runs 24 hours.

InMotion Hosting

InMotion rebranded its WordPress VPS product from Platform i to UltraStack ONE for WordPress in May 2025. The engineering side is NGINX, Redis, PHP-FPM, NVMe SSD, and advanced caching. UltraStack ONE starts at $33.33 a month annual, with 8 vCPU, 8 GB of RAM, NVMe storage, W3 Total Cache, Redis, a 99.99% uptime SLA, and no renewal jump. The positioning is against WP Engine and Kinsta at substantially lower cost.

What changed in 2025-2026

InMotion completed an NVMe SSD upgrade for shared hosting and VPS in 2025. New customers are provisioned on NVMe servers. Premier Care launched in 2025 as a managed-support bundle on VPS and Dedicated, combining priority human support, security, and hosting essentials. The Shared Launch plan now includes unlimited sites, storage, and bandwidth within acceptable-use policy on NVMe, closing a long-standing performance gap.

What Changed Across the Category

The 2025 to 2026 AI launches cluster in two patterns. The first is full-site AI builders that generate a working WordPress site or web application from a prompt, including the GreenGeeks AI WP Builder, SiteGround Coderick AI, Hostinger Horizons, and Hostinger AI Builder 2.0. The second is AI inside the dashboard, including the DreamHost AI log analyzer, SiteGround AI Studio, and the Hostinger AI image generator.

Renewal-rate transparency remains the SMB-decision factor reviewers cite most. Hostinger, Bluehost, SiteGround, and NameHero all run 3 to 5x renewal multipliers. DreamHost (3x maximum) and Cloudways (no renewal jump on annual) sit against that pattern. The reason to re-evaluate hosting this year is the platform-level move.

2026 Small Business Hosting Picks: Buyer FAQ

What is the best web hosting for a small business in 2026?

The 2026 shortlist depends on the buyer’s priority. Hostinger and Bluehost are the most-recommended budget picks for first-time SMBs. SiteGround is the most-recommended for WordPress users willing to pay renewal premiums. DreamHost is the most-recommended pick for renewal-rate transparency, and NameHero is frequently called a sleeper hit on Reddit.

Did Bluehost really get faster?

Yes, in measurable ways. The near-full migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure by November 2025 moved customers from a single Utah datacenter to nine global locations and delivered 4 to 5x improvements in median response time per Newfold’s own reporting. Independent 2026 testing shows a Speed Index of 1.96 seconds on a bare WordPress install.

What is Coderick AI?

Coderick AI is SiteGround’s vibe-coding tool, generally available in early 2026. The product generates production-ready websites and web applications from natural-language prompts with premium SiteGround hosting, version control, user authentication, and automatic deployment included. The Essential tier runs roughly €10 a month after a 14-day free trial.

Is GreenGeeks AI builder free?

Yes. The AI-Powered Website Builder for WordPress launched January 16, 2025 and is included free with every GreenGeeks WordPress hosting plan. The output is a standard WordPress install with no plugin or theme restrictions, which is the structural difference from closed-platform AI builders.

What happened to Nexcess?

Nexcess was fully absorbed into the Liquid Web brand by October 2025, with nexcess.com redirecting to liquidweb.com. The combined entity rebranded on April 21, 2026 as Liquid Web by Nexcess, integrating Liquid Web’s support, Nexcess’s managed-cloud architecture, and Servers.com’s global infrastructure.

What are DreamHost’s new plans?

DreamHost replaced its shared lineup in October 2025 with Launch ($2.89 introductory, 25 sites, 25 GB), Growth ($3.99, 50 sites, 50 GB, DreamShield), and Scale ($9.99, 100 sites, 100 GB). The old Shared Starter and Shared Unlimited plans are retired and storage is now metered.

Is Cloudways still independent after the DigitalOcean acquisition?

Cloudways has operated independently under its original CEO since the September 2022 DigitalOcean acquisition. The 2026 development is the parent-company investment. DigitalOcean upsized a March 2026 stock offering to $800 million to fund AI and infrastructure growth with Cloudways cited as a key integration.

What is UltraStack ONE for WordPress?

UltraStack ONE for WordPress is InMotion’s rebrand of the Platform i managed-WordPress-on-VPS product, released in May 2025. The stack is NGINX, Redis, PHP-FPM, and NVMe SSD with advanced caching. Pricing starts at $33.33 a month annual for 8 vCPU and 8 GB of RAM, positioned against WP Engine and Kinsta at substantially lower cost.

Which 2026 hosts include an AI builder free with hosting?

GreenGeeks bundles the AI WP Builder free with WordPress hosting. Hostinger includes the AI Website Builder on its Website Builder plans. Bundled AI on shared hosting plans contrasts with SiteGround Coderick AI Essential at roughly €10 a month and standalone builder pricing from Squarespace and Wix at $16 to $29 a month.

What is the smallest renewal jump on a 2026 small business hosting plan?

DreamHost holds the narrowest documented multiplier in the SMB tier, with shared Launch moving from $2.89 introductory to roughly $10.99 renewal and DreamPress moving from $14.99 to $19.99. Cloudways applies no renewal jump on annual billing.

Should a small business move from shared hosting to cloud hosting in 2026?

The threshold is sustained traffic above 50,000 monthly pageviews for content or 10,000 for e-commerce, plus recurring CPU-limit warnings, 503 errors, or slow load times under normal traffic. Cloud has displaced shared as the default infrastructure conversation for SMBs growing past the 10,000 visitor mark.