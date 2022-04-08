A beginners guide to the method of arbitration for conflict resolution.

Arbitration is the type of private dispute resolution method and its main purpose is to provide out of court solutions to disputes of legal nature. Most of the time arbitration is needed when parties have disagreements related to some contract or deal. In order to resolve the issue of consensus between two parties a third impartial party is appointed to look after the issue and to help them in reaching a mutual agreement.

One of the main questions which is raised about the arbitration process is arbitration defined as a legal or binding process or it is just a metod of private conflict resolution between two parties?. The answer to this question is that even though it is not a totally legal procedure, the agreement is binding in nature and can also serve as a legal document in case of any violation against it.

Process of arbitration

Most of the time disputes regard contract violations as it helps both parties to resolve business related issues in more practical manners. Mostly arbitration cases are related to pre- dispute contrats as parties at the time of contract can determine that if any problem will be faced regarding contract violations both Parties will not go to court in order to protect their reputation instead contract issue will be solved through the process of arbitration .

When both parties go to arbitration for dispute resolution they have to waive their constitutional right to go to court for dispute resolution. Which means that after entering into the process of arbitration both parties cannot go to court as the decision of the arbitrator has legal and binding status and in case of violation legal action can be taken against the parties.

Selection of arbitrator

Selection of arbitrators is one of the most important steps in the arbitration process. As in order to resolve conflict it is important that both parties of conflict have trust on the arbitrator. Arbitrator is a person who is independent and has skills needed for the handling of the arbitration process. The position of arbitrator is similar to the judge as they have to listen to both sides and then give their verdict moreover agreement reached with the arbitrator has legal status as well.

Arbitrators are selected by the parties of conflict and it is essential to know that arbitrators should be in odd numbers. Both parties can agree on one arbitrator and can also suggest their own choices of arbitrators. Sometimes the arbitration process can be handled by organizations. In this case arbitrato is selected by the organization but it is important to have trust of both parties on the arbitrator.

Advantages of arbitration

Arbitration process has many advantages as it is faster than the court system and parties don’t have to wait for the court dates in order to resolve conflict and process can be started right away after the selection of arbitrator.Moreover parties can place their own time limit on arbitration process in order to solve matter in given short period of time. This method is more beneficial for both parties as due to privacy the reputation of both parties is not challenged.

Arbitration is also more flexible in nature as both parties get to talk to each other in reaching an agreement and arbitration only acts as a mediator between them unlike the court system where only facts and figures are considered valid and the authority of the judge is considered the highest authority. Due to the fast and flexible nature of arbitration it is also way more cost effective then the standard court system. Another biggest advantage of arbitration is that arbitration awards are always kept confidential and privacy is highly maintained in them unlike the court system.

Conclusion

Arbitration is one of the most efficient and suitable methods of conflict resolution. It is a process in which both parties agree for conflict resolution mutually. That’s why it’s important to add an arbitration clause in every contract so that in case of violation of a contract dispute can be handled in private without risking the reputation of the concerned party. Moreover, due to the speedy resolution system, parties don’t have to wait for years to come to a mutually beneficial agreement.