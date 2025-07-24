A Demographic Milestone for Oregon: Adults 65+ Now Outnumber Youth Under 18

According to 2024 U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, Oregon is now one of eleven states in which the population of adults aged 65 and older exceeds that of children under 18. This shift, originally projected for 2034, marks a permanent change in Oregon’s age structure.

Key factors that contribute to this nationwide trend include increased longevity and declining birth rates. These factors are especially impactful in Oregon, where the population has one of the lowest birth rates in the country and enjoys a higher life expectancy than the national average.

“Oregon is statistically one of the fastest aging states in the West,” says AARP Oregon State Director Bandana Shrestha. State economists project that by 2035 Oregon will have 40% more seniors than minors.

Oregon’s rural counties have a larger 65+ population than counties which are predominantly urban. According to 2024 Census Bureau estimates, seniors make up 38.8% of the population in Wheeler County, 29.5% in Coos County, and 24.5% in Jackson County. In contrast, seniors make up 21% of the population in Clackamas County, 15.6% in Washington County, and 15.4% in Multnomah County.

Statewide, 19.9% of Oregon’s population is 65 or older — compared to 16.5% in California and 17.3% in Washington. Oregon also has the highest median age among the three states at 40.7 years, followed by Washington at 38.9 and California at 38.4.

People 50+ are significant contributors to society and create opportunities for all ages. AARP’s latest Longevity Economy Outlook Report released data that the United States 50+ population had an overall contribution worth 8.3 trillion dollars in economic activities, a figure which is expected to grow.

Unpaid contributions by adults 50 and older — such as caregiving, volunteering, and community support — are valued at $745 billion. Millions of millennials will begin entering the 50+ cohort in 2031.

“This demographic shift will have a profound impact on the future of our state,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon State Director. “We need to prepare for a future that supports what the 50+ age group requires to thrive in an age-friendly society for the benefit of all. This means fortifying social security, employment opportunities, the ability to age in place and stay in one’s own home, accessible housing, support for caregivers, livable communities, and social connectedness. It’s a chance to reimagine how we live, age, and thrive together!”

Be a part of the conversation and attend the Age-Friendly Oregon Summit on September 18, 2025 at Portland State University. The summit will bring together policy makers, advocates, and diverse Oregonians interested in making the future of Oregon a great place to live for people of all ages and abilities.

