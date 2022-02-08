A Family For Every Child Adoption Information Session Open House Webinar for All Families Interested in Adoption from Foster Care

Adoption Agency in Oregon, Washington & Idaho Hosts Open House to Bring Awareness to the Process of Adoption from Foster Care

A Family For Every child is hosting its monthly Information Session Open House event this month on February 10, and every second Thursday of each month. This event will be held online from the comfort of your own home from 6-7pm. The Adoption Information Session is an opportunity to learn about the process of adoption, fee schedules and timelines to open your heart and home to a child in need of adoption from foster care.

This event is free to the public and welcomes all families who are interested in opening their hearts and their homes to children in need. For more information and to RSVP for the open house please register to the webinar click here. The webinar will be available for families who cannot attend the open house in person or who would like the webinar e-mailed to them after the event.

A Family For Every Child (AFFEC), a nonprofit organization, was started by Christy Obie-Barrett and dozens of dedicated and passionate volunteers. In 2006, AFFEC was formed and developed into an organization focused on finding permanent and loving adoptive homes for all waiting children. As a mother of 12, Obie-Barrett founded the nonprofit agency A Family For Every Child in January of 2006 with the vision of creating additional resources for the many children with special needs and hard to place children with long term and sustainable solutions.

AFamilyForEveryChild.org