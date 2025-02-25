A Family-Owned Milestone

((L-R) Delivery & Tech Team Robbie, Kyle, Kyle, Adam, Dillon, Robert, Aaron, Joe, Duane | Photos courtesy of Johnson Brothers Appliances)

Johnson Brothers Appliances Celebrates 75 Years

Back in 1950, a particularly entrepreneurial couple named Charcelene and Joseph Vernon Johnson started a home goods store simply called The Home Center. It was made to complement the construction company that Vernon had founded a couple years before, but over time, it has become the main family business.

A housing slump in the 80s caused a shift in practice that called for a rebrand from The Home Center to Johnson TV & Appliances. The new name was symbolic of the fact that the company had pivoted their products, services and expertise to answer the demands of a community that was embracing home tech like TVs, VHS players, camcorders and more.

Then again in 2015, after recognizing the shifting needs of the community, they rebranded to Johnson Brothers Appliances, symbolizing a shift in practice away from TV and related home tech, and more towards the aforementioned appliances; appliances that were rapidly evolving, adding new tech and becoming increasingly complicated.

“They always identified the need in their community and did their best to fill it,” said Dave Johnson, grandson of Charcelene and Vernon, and general manager of Johnson Brothers Appliances.

For the last 75 years, Johnson Brothers Appliances has catered to the needs of the community, expanding when needed and providing neighborly service while doing so. In practice, the company exemplifies their own core values of positivity, respect, integrity, diligence, and excellence. Each customer interaction is shaped by these values, resulting in long lasting relationships.

The results speak for themselves, as Dave and his family have plenty of stories about selling appliances to first, second and now third generation customers who have been trusting the company for decades. Trust like that is earned the old fashioned way; by prioritizing the customer’s wellbeing, even at the sake of profit.

For example, there have been customers who come to the showroom asking about buying a new appliance, when all they really need is to perform some general maintenance on their old appliance and save some money. The team at Johnson Brothers Appliances always guides customers to the solution that is right for them, no matter what.

Having a team of knowledgeable and trustworthy employees is crucial to long term success and building trusting relationships. Customers need to be able to know that an employee knows what they are talking about, and can trust them to have their best interests in mind. At Johnson Brothers Appliances, the sales staff has a combined 200 years of industry knowledge that is constantly growing with ongoing education as they keep up with modern brands, trends and styles. All together, their showroom has more than 60 brands to choose from, providing the customer with a massive variety that the sales staff can help them shave down.

As family owned and local as they come, Johnson Brothers Appliances are in their third generation of family leadership. With eight kids between the brothers, it’s likely that the business will eventually be passed to the fourth generation; an impressive milestone, considering only about three percent of all family owned businesses make it to the fourth generation or beyond.

Reflecting on 75 years of business, Dave said, “While the services and products change, our commitment to service does not. Yesterday it was TVs, today its outdoor kitchens. From doubling the size of our showroom multiple times to hiring more employees and expanding our fleet of delivery trucks, we have expanded to meet the needs of a growing city while maintaining the feel and personal touch of the small town store that started it all.

Johnson Brothers Appliances maintains a showroom on Azure Avenue where customers can walk-in and explore the many options of home appliances they offer, with expert guidance from their highly-trained staff.

jbbend.com