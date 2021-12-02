A Festive First Friday Art Walk & More in the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Friday, December 3 from 3-6pm in the Old Mill District

In addition to the featured artists and events happening at the galleries, Sheila Dunn will showcase this year’s Winter Art Series piece at this week’s First Friday Art Walk in the former Ticket Mill booth between Va Piano and Anthony’s. With the holidays coming up, we think you’ll find plenty of artistic treasures to put under the tree, too!

Spirited Sounds of the Season

‘Tis the season to experience the magnificent sounds of local choir groups as carolers rove the district along the river and throughout our shops and restaurants. Whether you are shopping, strolling or dining, joyous harmonies, songs and laughter will fill the air!

Pastini’s Gift Card Holiday Tradition

Give a gift and get a gift! This month when you buy $100 worth of Pastini gift cards you’ll get a $25 voucher to enjoy in 2022! Pastini gift cards must be purchased in person which provides a great opportunity to take advantage of their 50 percent off to-go wine bottles.

Half Off Bottles of Wine

Bring in a $100 donation (cash, check or credit) for KIDS Center to Va Piano Vineyards in the Old Mill District this December and receive 50 percent off your bottle purchases the entire month. Donations will be picked up daily and processed by KIDS Center, who’ll then send you a receipt for the tax-deductible donation.

