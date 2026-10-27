A Garden for Every School

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

At The Environmental Center we believe that every child in Central Oregon should have access to a garden. When children participate in hands-on outdoor education, whether that’s playing in the dirt looking for worms, growing their own carrots to eat, or using their senses to explore the garden, we believe that outdoor learning opportunities produce happier, healthier students. School gardens also offer valuable social-emotional learning benefits, giving students and staff peaceful, restorative spaces to connect with nature.

Since 2018 our school garden grants have supported school gardens across our region, raising and distributing over $140,000! We raise money every year to help schools achieve their goals of either building a garden from the ground up, funding improvements to their current garden, or supporting access to nearby community garden spaces. The Garden for Every School Grant Program serves public and private Pre-K-12 schools and youth organizations in Central Oregon. If you are a teacher, principal, school staff, student, or parent volunteer with a great idea, this grant is for you!

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change.

www.envirocenter.org