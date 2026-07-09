A Heartfelt Thank You & A Special Milestone for LWWDS

(Photo courtesy of Living Well With Dementia Sisters)

I wanted to take a moment to share a little of the joy from last week’s check presentation to Living Well With Dementia Sisters. Although some of you weren’t able to attend, please know you were very much with us in spirit.

It was a beautiful day, and Centennial Park provided the perfect setting for such a meaningful occasion.

The presentation celebrated the remarkable generosity of the Werner Legacy Fund, through which Jill Cummings presented the proceeds from this year’s Mob Out Fundraiser. Jill established the Werner Legacy Fund to honor her parents and the values of compassion, generosity, and community they lived every day. It was especially meaningful to have Jill’s family with us as we celebrated their legacy and the incredible impact it continues to have on families in our community.

We were also joined by care partners from our Sisters and Redmond support groups, dedicated LWWDS Board members and volunteers, friends, supporters, and fellow co-founders. Looking around, I couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the remarkable community that has grown around this mission.

Receiving the $17,000 gift, made possible through the Mob Out Fundraiser and presented through the Werner Legacy Fund, was certainly a milestone. But what moved me most wasn’t the amount. It was seeing so many people gathered because they believe, as we do, that no one should have to walk the dementia journey alone.

This generous gift will directly support our programs for people living with dementia and those who love and care for them, allowing us to continue providing education, support, connection, and respite throughout our community.

On behalf of Bill, Sandy, and myself, thank you to every one of you who has volunteered, attended a support group, shared our mission, made a donation, encouraged a family, or simply believed in what Living Well With Dementia Sisters stands for. This recognition belongs to all of us because it reflects the compassion, dedication, and generosity of an entire community.

Helping build Living Well With Dementia Sisters alongside so many caring people has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Watching this community come together in support of one another continues to remind me that while dementia changes so much, it never diminishes the power of kindness, connection, and hope.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for continuing to walk beside us as we strive to ensure that no one has to face the dementia journey alone.

With gratitude,

Bill Kelly, Debbi McCune and Sandy Reilly

livingwellwithdementiasisters.com