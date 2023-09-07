A Legacy of Community Based Energy Initiatives

The Environmental Center has always been innovative when it comes to embedding sustainability into daily life. Regarding energy production and use in Central Oregon, we are continually thinking ahead.
What has brought us to where we are today, launching our newest grassroots initiative, Deschutes Energy Future?
2015 The Energy Challenge Launches
Together, we reached over 5,500 homes across Central Oregon
2016 Climate Resolution Passes
We led a team of local activists to adopt a climate action resolution
2019 Community Climate Action Plan Adopted
Together, we developed and presented
the plan and urged public support for its passing
2022 Best Practices Report Published
Developed a 34 page report, paving the path for energy planning in Deschutes County
2023 REBuilding Task Force Urges Passing of Statewide Bills
The Building Resilience Taskforce advocated for the passing of four statewide bills
Want to learn more about our path to creating the Deschutes Energy Future Leadership Team? Check out this infographic to learn more!
We are so close to reaching our goal of $20,000 for the Deschutes Energy Future Initiative! Donate today and support our legacy of community based Energy Initiatives!