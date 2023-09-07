A Legacy of Community Based Energy Initiatives

The Environmental Center has always been innovative when it comes to embedding sustainability into daily life. Regarding energy production and use in Central Oregon, we are continually thinking ahead.

What has brought us to where we are today, launching our newest grassroots initiative, Deschutes Energy Future?

2015 The Energy Challenge Launches

Together, we reached over 5,500 homes across Central Oregon

2016 Climate Resolution Passes

We led a team of local activists to adopt a climate action resolution

2019 Community Climate Action Plan Adopted

Together, we developed and presented

the plan and urged public support for its passing

2022 Best Practices Report Published

Developed a 34 page report, paving the path for energy planning in Deschutes County

2023 REBuilding Task Force Urges Passing of Statewide Bills

The Building Resilience Taskforce advocated for the passing of four statewide bills

Want to learn more about our path to creating the Deschutes Energy Future Leadership Team? Check out this infographic to learn more!

