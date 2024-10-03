A Look at FAN’s Lasting Impacts in the 2023-2024 School Year

The Family Access Network (FAN) is proud to highlight the difference its dedicated FAN advocates made in the lives of children and families in need during the 2023-2024 school year. FAN connected 7,903 people with essential resources, ensuring children had the tools to thrive in the classroom and families received the support needed to send their kids to school well-fed and ready to learn each day.

The highlights in numbers from the 2023-2024 academic year include:

Connecting 3,225 families and children to food

Connecting 4,323 children to clothing

Providing 1,741 children with school supplies

Connecting 2,377 individuals to utility and heating assistance

85% of survey respondents reporting FAN services helped their child attend/stay in school

“From replacing a young boy’s worn-out shoes so he could get to school, to helping a family keep their heat on during the harsh winter, FAN’s impact is felt far and wide,” said, FAN Foundation Board Chair Marianna Frisinger, “Whenever I hear another story of a person impacted by FAN, I think, ‘This is what we do. This is our mission.’”

Supporting Central Oregonians in need is a collaborative effort. FAN works together with a vast network of 100+ community partners in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. FAN’s partnerships are essential to ensure no family slips through the cracks.

Read FAN’s entire 2023-24 Annual Report here.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to the essential resources to thrive.

