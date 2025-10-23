A Mental Health State of the Union

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

Oregon ranks 49th in the nation for access to mental health care, a sobering statistic with deep human and economic consequences. City Club of Central Oregon and the Oregon Health Forum will come together to unpack the forces driving this ranking and to explore how Central Oregon can chart a more hopeful path forward.

This is a timely and candid conversation on the current state of mental health services in Central Oregon. We’ll explore key issues including provider shortages, barriers to care, community-based initiatives and the impact of recent policy changes. Local experts and advocates will share data, personal stories and challenges to help build a more resilient, responsive mental health system.

*This forum will also serve as the annual meeting of City Club members.

Jim Lussier Member’s Choice Forum:

A Mental Health Services State of the Union

Are We Meeting the Need in Central Oregon?

November 18 // 8-9:30am

First Presbyterian Church of Bend

