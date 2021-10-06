A simple guide for non-Catholics on how to obtain holy water for personal use

Given the recent stories and because everything is true and many people have suggested holy water (alongside sage smudging, salt, and salt) for those who have requested it, I thought it might help to explain how anyone can obtain genuine Buy Holy Water online to take home or to use if necessary.

Cafeteria Catholic means that I adhere to the doctrines, edicts and beliefs I believe are true and ignore any that I’m afraid I have to disagree with. Contrary to what outsiders believe, it’s not all black and white. It doesn’t matter if you are Catholic or not, at least according to my “reform” beliefs. This is not a discussion on theology. Would you please keep this in mind?

You can purchase fancy glass bottles online or crystal online. However, you might prefer a plain plastic container to store your holy water. You don’t need anything. It’s easy to use one of the TSA-approved drugstore bottles. They should be empty and not smothered with Pantene. This is the one-time recycling not encouraged. Visit your local Catholic church. You may have many to choose from. Look up the saints they are Ahmed and discover what their patron saints are. Perhaps you can relate to one of them. There are patron saints that can help with everything from sore throats and mechanics. You can Google it. A large font containing holy water is usually located at the front of the church. If you cannot find a large font or enter through a side door, there may be smaller fonts or bowls right next to the door. Make a cross with your forehead, forehead, head and left shoulder. Now, dip the bottle into the font. You can either take as much or as little as you like. Now seal the bottle tightly and say thanks. It’s not too late to hightail it yet. You will need to sit down on a pew and genuflect towards the altar first before you can enter the pew. You can either sit or kneel on the fold-out kneeler. You can either pray or let your mind wander about your problems. Imagine the peace and patience you desire in your life, as well as the strength, patience, and hope you need to achieve your goals. That’s prayer! It’s so simple. It’s almost like concentrated thinking when we face a difficult problem. There is no set time limit. You can sit down or kneel and then leave when you are ready. On your way out, genuflect once more. On your way out, pass the font again. Now you can have your holy water.

How to use it is a different post or independent study. It’s not hard to get it, and if your shyness makes it difficult, you can easily obtain it privately, without needing anyone else’s help.

Peace be with You