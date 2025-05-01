AANHPI Heritage Month at COCC Highlights the Arts

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May with a slate of free activities such as spoken word, origami-making and book discussion.

Reflections Through Art: Voices & Expressions, staged in collaboration with the Asian and Pacific Islanders Collective of Bend, will be held from 5:30-8pm on Monday, May 12, in the Bend campus’s Middleton Science Center, Room 190, to include a short film screening, panelists, spoken word, games, crafts and snacks.

A book discussion on the award-winning young adult novel Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram will take place at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 29, in the Barber Library on the Bend campus. Free books are available in advance to students, with a limited number available for community members. Email studentlife@cocc.edu to request one. All ages are welcome. Appetizers provided.

Additionally, throughout the month, all COCC campuses — in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras — with have origami crane-making supplies and instructions, along with snacks from Asian market Tomi Mart, made possible by COCC’s student government and the Asian Cultures Club. “Origami cranes are a symbol of peace, so folks are encouraged to write messages of hope and peace on their creation and share their origami in the display,” explained Christy Walker, dean of equity and well-being.

Approximately 380 credit-seeking students for COCC’s 2024-25 academic year identify as Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

Events are organized by the college’s equity and well-being and student life departments. For complete details, visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/events. For information on any of these events, contact Christy Walker at cwalker2@cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should call 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

