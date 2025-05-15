AARP Bill to Protect Older Workers Passes Oregon Senate

The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that would address workplace age discrimination in hiring practices on a vote of 20-9. The bill (HB 3187 A-Eng.) passed the House last month and now heads to Governor Tina Kotek. It makes it unlawful employment practice for an employer to require or request disclosure of an applicant’s age, date of birth or graduation dates until after an initial interview.

The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representative Nathan Sosa (D) and received bi-partisan support with almost 40 additional sponsors. AARP Oregon staff and volunteers collected nearly 4,000 signed petitions across the state in support of the legislation.

AARP Oregon State Director Bandana Shrestha praised the bill’s passage. “This marks a significant step in protecting the rights of older workers. I am proud of the hard work of AARP staff and volunteers, and grateful to community partners and AARP members statewide who helped us reach this important milestone. We look forward to the Governor’s signature as the final step in this process.”

AARP research across the country has consistently shown that older workers take longer to find that next job. Here in Oregon, 55% of Oregon workers 40+ have seen or experienced workplace age discrimination. More than 50% of those who had applied for a job were asked about their age, date of birth or graduation date, which is a barrier to getting a foot in the door for an interview.

AARP Oregon Director of Government Relations Andrea Meyer noted the bipartisan support in both the House and Senate and acknowledged the chief sponsors. “We thank all sponsors of the bill, particularly two of our Chief Sponsors, Sen. Deb Patterson (D) and Rep. Nathan Sosa (D) who carried HB 3187 on the Senate and House floor. Older workers deserve to be treated fairly, based on their skills and experience, not their age. We are ready to move forward and continue our fight to protect older workers from workplace age discrimination.”

About AARP Oregon:

AARP Oregon is dedicated to empowering people aged 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a strong presence in the state, AARP Oregon advocates for policies that improve the lives of older adults and their families.

aarp.org/or