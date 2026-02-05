AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Open in Oregon, Providing Free Tax Prep to Thousands of Older Adults

(Photo courtesy of AARP)

Older residents of Oregon can get expert help filing their taxes at no cost this tax season through AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program, run by AARP Foundation, the charitable affiliate of AARP. Now open through April 15 throughout the state, Tax-Aide has served more than 82 million people nationwide since its launch in 1968. Last tax season, more than 28,300 volunteers helped over 1.7 million taxpayers secure more than $1.3 billion in refunds and credits. Older adults with low income saved $578 million with the help of Tax-Aide. The program is offered in conjunction with the IRS and open to all eligible taxpayers — no AARP membership is required to participate.

“During the 2025 tax season alone, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Oregon completed more than 19,500 federal returns and 18,400 state returns with combined federal and state refunds of over $26 million,” said AARP Oregon Communications Director Stacy Larsen. “Tax-Aide helps older adults get the refunds and credits they’ve earned, free of charge and with no hidden fees. For many on fixed incomes, that refund can make a real difference in covering everyday essentials, like food, utilities and medicine.”

Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services to those who qualify, with a focus on adults living with low to moderate income. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. That includes the new senior bonus deduction —up to $6,000 for individuals age 65 and older, or $12,000 for those filing jointly — a change AARP helped fight for.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers a variety of options to better meet the needs of taxpayers. Access to the different types of assistance varies by location and is subject to change.

In-Person: Tax return prepared and filed by a certified volunteer in one visit.

Tax return prepared and filed by a certified volunteer in one visit. Drop Off: Leave documents at the site; return is prepared remotely. Pick up and file during a second visit.

Leave documents at the site; return is prepared remotely. Pick up and file during a second visit. No Site Visit Required (Internet Access Required): Upload documents online; volunteers work with you remotely to prepare and file your return.

Upload documents online; volunteers work with you remotely to prepare and file your return. Online Coaching: Prepare your own return with remote support from a volunteer.

Prepare your own return with remote support from a volunteer. Facilitated Self-Assistance: Schedule a site appointment to complete and file your own return with volunteer coaching

Schedule a site appointment to complete and file your own return with volunteer coaching Self-Preparation: Use Tax-Aide’s software to prepare your own return independently.

Users can find their nearest Tax-Aide location and assistance options through the Tax-Aide site locator. The site locator features a Tax-Aide chat bot that can help book an appointment, answer questions about the program, and transfer the conversation to a live agent if needed or requested. For more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

