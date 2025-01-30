AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Open in Oregon

(Photo courtesy of AARP Foundation)

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free preparation now through April 15 throughout Oregon. Started in 1968, Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program and has served over 80 million people. For the 2024 tax season, nearly 28,000 volunteers helped almost 1.7 million taxpayers, 965,000 of whom were adults over 50 with low income. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

“During the 2024 tax season, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers completed over 19,400 federal returns and 18,500 state returns in Oregon with refunds of nearly $39 million,” said AARP Oregon State Director Bandana Shrestha. “Even modest refunds can make an impact on financial resilience, especially for vulnerable older adults. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide helps put money back in the pockets of Oregonians every year by making sure they don’t miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned.”

Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services to all with a focus on adults with low to moderate income. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers a variety of options to better meet the needs of taxpayers. Access to the different types of assistance varies by location.

In-Person Service: Tax preparation is completed by an IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteer on-site in one visit.

Tax preparation is completed by an IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteer on-site in one visit. One-Visit Scan: Tax documents are scanned at the Tax-Aide site and then Tax-Aide volunteers prepare the return remotely.

Tax documents are scanned at the Tax-Aide site and then Tax-Aide volunteers prepare the return remotely. Two-Visit Scan: Tax documents are scanned at the Tax-Aide site and then volunteers prepare the return remotely. During a second visit, taxpayers work with a volunteer to finalize their return and obtain a printed copy for their records.

Tax documents are scanned at the Tax-Aide site and then volunteers prepare the return remotely. During a second visit, taxpayers work with a volunteer to finalize their return and obtain a printed copy for their records. Drop-Off Service: Tax documents are left at the Tax-Aide site with a volunteer and the return is prepared remotely. During a second visit, taxpayers work with a volunteer to file their return and obtain a printed copy and their original documents.

Tax documents are left at the Tax-Aide site with a volunteer and the return is prepared remotely. During a second visit, taxpayers work with a volunteer to file their return and obtain a printed copy and their original documents. No Site Visit Required (Internet Access Required): Taxpayers upload tax documents to the IRS-provided software. Tax-Aide volunteers prepare the return remotely and work with the taxpayer to file the return electronically.

(Internet Access Required): Taxpayers upload tax documents to the IRS-provided software. Tax-Aide volunteers prepare the return remotely and work with the taxpayer to file the return electronically. Online Coaching: Taxpayers prepare their own return and receive online support from a volunteer to help them along the way.

Taxpayers prepare their own return and receive online support from a volunteer to help them along the way. Facilitated Self-Assistance: Taxpayers schedule an appointment at a Tax-Aide site to work with a volunteer to complete and file their own return.

Taxpayers schedule an appointment at a Tax-Aide site to work with a volunteer to complete and file their own return. Self-Preparation: Taxpayers prepare their own return using a software product that has been made available through the Tax-Aide website.

Users can find their nearest Tax-Aide location and assistance options through the Tax-Aide site locator. The site locator features a Tax-Aide chat bot that can help book an appointment, answer questions about the program, and transfer the conversation to a live agent if needed or requested. For more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

