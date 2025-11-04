AARP Oregon Honors National Family Caregivers Month

(Photo courtesy of AARP)

This November, AARP Oregon is celebrating National Family Caregivers Month with events and resources to celebrate family caregivers.

According to recent AARP data, 23% of adults in Oregon, or approximately 790,000 are family caregivers. They help their parents, spouses, or other loved ones live independently at home and in their communities. Family caregivers in our state provide $8.7 billion in unpaid care each year. They are the backbone of our long-term care system, spending countless hours driving to medical appointments, picking up prescriptions, preparing meals, managing medications, and more. Learn more here.

“When a loved one needs help, family members, friends, and neighbors step up,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon State Director. “But too often, caregivers carry this responsibility alone. This National Family Caregiving Month we invite you to join us for events all month long. Caregiving is our common human experience, and AARP is here to help you on your journey.”

Upcoming Caregiving Events:

Join AARP Oregon’s upcoming events to meet new people and build connections in your neighborhood and nearby areas.

Adaptive & Gentle Yoga: November 5- 26 I 10am

Weekly virtual adaptive yoga class designed for health and wellness.

Register

Join AARP Oregon for a day of connecting, learning and fun! Learn about issues that are important to you.

Register

We invite you to join our upcoming Tele-Town Hall focused on caregiving, where experts will share insights and answer questions. Call in toll-free at 855-962-1510.

This bone-strengthening class led by American Council on Exercise (ACE)-certified instructor Mitch Menik each Monday will guide you through dynamic standing, stretching and chair exercises, performed with or without weights, that are designed to mildly stress the body.

Register

Join AARP Oregon for the latest in our series on key aspects of health that shape our daily lives as we grow older. This month’s offering is Caregivers’ Toolbox – Essential Tools for Navigating the Caregiving Journey. Caregiving can be a deeply rewarding yet often challenging role, and the emotional, physical and mental demands can take a toll on your well-being. This workshop will provide practical strategies and resources to help caregivers navigate those demands while prioritizing their own self-care.

Register

Get an overview of some common documents important in estate planning and learn about some free and low-cost resources and digital tools to get started with your estate plan.

Register

AARP Oregon Is Here for You

AARP Oregon is proud to stand with our family caregivers, offering free tools and resources to help them navigate their role as a caregiver.

Caregiving Resource Guides: AARP Oregon’s Family Caregiver Resource Guide help family caregivers access key programs, services, and agencies right in their community.

211 Caregiver Support Program: Now available in 25 states and Puerto Rico, including Oregon, AARP and United Way Worldwide’ s program connects family caregivers to essential services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helplines. Call 211 or visit 211info.org

AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook: AARP’s official caregiving Facebook group serves as a place for family caregivers nationwide to connect, share practical tips, offer support, and discuss their shared experiences.

Hot Topics in Aging & Caregiving: AARP and The Oregon Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) have partnered to bring you “Hot Topics in Aging & Caregiving,” a video series designed to equip caregivers and families with practical tips for supporting older adults.

AARP and The Oregon Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP) have partnered to bring you “Hot Topics in Aging & Caregiving,” a video series designed to equip caregivers and families with practical tips for supporting older adults. Insights by AARP Oregon: A free podcast that connects Oregonians of all ages with the issues that matter most to our state. Through engaging conversations, we offer valuable insights into the topics affecting you and your community. Listen to our episode “The Caregiving Journey” to explore the realities of caregiving — the challenges, the rewards, and the deep emotional impact it can have.

Join AARP to support family caregivers:

This National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Oregon invited you to show support for caregivers and to join the growing movement of Americans raising their voices for change. Join AARP’s I Am A Caregiver movement and tell lawmakers it’s time to support those who care.

