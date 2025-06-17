AARP Oregon Seeks Nominations for Prestigious Community Service Award

(Photo courtesy of AARP Oregon)

AARP Oregon is accepting nominations for its 2025 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Oregonians who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

The Andrus Award for Community Service is named after the founder of AARP, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is AARP’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience and skills to enrich their communities in ways that reflect AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer. Married couples or domestic partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams are not. The recipient will be given the opportunity to designate a nonprofit organization to receive a $1000 donation in their name. In addition, the nominator of the winner will designate a $1000 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

“AARP Oregon is excited to highlight the valuable contributions of 50+ Oregonians who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference and inspire others in their communities,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon State Director.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country, including AARP Oregon’s 2024 winner, Southern Oregon volunteer Liz James.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Oregon based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

Visit AARP Andrus Award for Community Service for further information on eligibility and a nomination form. The application deadline has been updated to September 1.

About AARP Oregon:

AARP Oregon is a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to empowering people aged 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a strong presence in the state, AARP Oregon advocates for policies that improve the lives of older adults and their families.

aarp.org/or