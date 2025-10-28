AARP Oregon Urges Older Adults to Review Medicare Plans During Open Enrollment

AARP Oregon is urging Medicare recipients to review their plan options during this year’s Medicare Open Enrollment period (October 15 – December 7, 2025) to determine the coverage that best meets their needs for 2026, and that their doctors, hospitals, and prescription drugs are covered by their plan selected.

“More than 945,000 Oregonians are enrolled in Medicare,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon State Director. “With major changes coming to Medicare drug and health plan benefits in 2026, it’s more important than ever for older adults to compare their options and review their coverage to make sure it meets their health and financial needs.”

AARP Oregon will be hosting a telephone townhall on Wednesday, October 22 at 2pm to discuss Medicare Open Enrollment. Listeners can call 855-962-1510 to be connected to that live conversation.

Changes You Can Make During Open Enrollment

Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa.

Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another.

Switch from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another.

Join, drop, or switch to a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

What’s New for 2026

The first Medicare-negotiated drug prices will go into effect for Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and NovoLog/Fiasp. The savings are expected to lower enrollees’ out-of-pocket spending by an estimated $1.5 billion in 2026, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The cap on annual out-of-pocket expenses for Part D drugs will increase to $2,100 in 2026.

Beware of Scams and Fraud

Open Enrollment is also prime time for fraud. Scammers may pose as Medicare representatives or offer “free” medical equipment in exchange for your Medicare number. Remember: Medicare will never call, email, or text out of the blue to ask for personal information or payment. If you’re unsure, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE to verify.

Free Help Is Available

