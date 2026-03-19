AARP Oregon Women’s Financial Skills Workshop

Celebrate Women’s History Month by investing in your financial future. This interactive, three-part virtual workshop invites you into meaningful, real‑talk conversations about money at every stage of life. Explore how spending habits, family traditions, culture, and the messages we’ve absorbed over time shape the way we earn, save, and spend.

Expect expert facilitation, eye‑opening questions, practical tools, and plenty of space to engage, reflect, and share. Whether you’re just getting started or refining long‑held habits, you’ll leave with new perspectives — and resources you can actually use.

Choose one session or attend all three:

Session 1: Intentional Consumption vs. Influenced Spending

Uncover what truly drives your spending — and how to take back control.

Session 2: Money Scripts: How Beliefs Shape Financial Behavior

Explore the hidden narratives behind your financial choices — and how to rewrite them.

Session 3: Pink Tax, Income Gaps & Girl Math

Challenge the systems, assumptions, and trends shaping women’s financial realities today.

Come curious. Leave empowered.

Register now: events.aarp.org/z4nrPV