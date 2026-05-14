(Graphic courtesy of Chiloquin Visions in Progress)

Drivers in the Chiloquin area will have an opportunity to refresh their driving skills and potentially reduce their auto insurance premiums during an upcoming AARP Smart Driver course at the Chiloquin Community Center.

The class will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026, beginning at 8:30am at the Chiloquin Community Center, 140 First Street, Chiloquin.

The AARP Smart Driver course is designed to help drivers of all ages improve safety behind the wheel by learning updated driving strategies, reviewing current traffic laws, and understanding how aging can affect driving ability. Participants will also learn practical techniques for reducing distractions, managing difficult driving conditions, and increasing overall confidence on the road.

Many insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who complete the course. Under Oregon law, drivers age 55 and older may qualify for mandatory insurance premium discounts after completing the class.

The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.

Registration and additional information are available by calling 541-783-7780 or visiting the AARP direct link for the course at aarp.info/c43811.

The class is hosted at the Chiloquin Community Center as part of ongoing efforts to support lifelong learning, safety, and healthy aging opportunities within the community.

Course Details

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025, and Friday, June 6, 2025 (two-day course)

Time: 1-4:30pm

Location: Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S First Avenue, Chiloquin

Cost: $20 for AARP members / $25 for non-members

Register: Call 541-783-7780, stop by the Chiloquin Community Center or go to aarp.info/c43811.

For a full list of AARP Driver Safety programs across Oregon, download the course calendar at bit.ly/3Bjcgan.

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About AARP:

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people as they age. Founded in 1958, AARP works to improve the quality of life for adults through advocacy, education, community programs, and member services. The organization provides resources and support in areas such as health, financial security, caregiving, fraud prevention, volunteerism, and safe driving.

One of AARP’s most recognized programs is the AARP Smart Driver course, which helps drivers refresh their driving skills, learn current safety strategies, and stay confident behind the wheel. The program is designed for drivers of all ages and promotes safer roads and stronger communities.

chiloquinvisions.com • aarp.org