Abilitree Celebrating 40th Year in Central Oregon

We are called to make a difference. This year marks Abilitree’s 40th year in our community! You have done the important work of supporting people with disabilities in Central Oregon and we want to thank you for making Abilitree’s mission possible. Through the years our services have evolved to meet the growing need in this community. And Abilitree has adapted and thrived despite the many challenges over the past few years and decades.

We could not have done it without your continued support — thank you.

As a supporter of Abilitree’s longevity, you have always recognized that a community is only as strong as its most vulnerable. This is a challenging time for people with disabilities, as they are more likely to feel the financial and personal difficulties the pandemic has brought. People with disabilities need your support, and they need Abilitree’s services now more than ever.

You can join us! We have stepped up to support people with disabilities in Central Oregon to meet the challenges of today — your support is needed.

You can help us do the following:

Decrease isolation, increase sense of community. Decreasing isolation of people with disabilities is key to their overall health. Abilitree is continually developing innovative mental health and evidence-based support groups.

Support economic security for the vulnerable. We are working closely with job seekers to gain the skills training they need to find sustainable work. And we are helping people with disabilities navigate the daunting application process for state and federal assistance.

Get food, shelter and other basic needs to the most vulnerable. Did you know that Abilitree staff sits on several local and state resource boards and Abilitree is an accredited state informational and resource hub? Our staff is working hard to advocate for basic needs and provide the latest information for food bank assistance, housing, public health information, and mental health referrals to people with disabilities in Central Oregon.

We can’t do this alone. We need you.

Abilitree, like many businesses and partner organizations, has felt devastating financial strain. We have worked hard to meet the financial challenge, by practicing our values of innovation and responsiveness, advocating for funding for virtual services and obtaining federal assistance. We have responsibly reduced our overhead through subleasing a portion of our building to a partner agency. Our staff and board have worked tirelessly and we are now on firm financial ground to further innovate our programs to meet the unmet needs for people with disabilities in Central Oregon. However, we cannot do so without your support. Like most nonprofits, the sustainability of our organization requires fundraising. Your individual support is more important than ever.

Our goal is to raise $20,000 to close out this year. With this additional money, we will be able to sustain our programming and continue to rise to meet the needs of people with disabilities in this challenging time. An investment in growing someone’s independence pays incredible dividends for the individual, and for our community. Because of your past investment in Abilitree, you clearly believe this to be important.

We thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for all you have done to help us achieve the level of impact we have had, and we thank you for your investment in Abilitree’s future. Our best wishes to you for a happy holiday season and a renewing 2022.

Donate here: abilitree.org/donate .