About Republic Services of Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services, an industry leader in U.S. recycling and solid waste disposal, currently serves Central Oregon communities — including Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Prineville and La Pine, bringing a high level of experience in recycling, solid waste disposal and sustainability.

With 145 local employees at four facilities, their services encompass recycling and waste collection, city curbside yard debris and food waste pick up, drop box containers, junk cleanup, composting and document destruction services. Republic also operates Deschutes Recycling located at Knott Landfill.

In the fall of 2019, Republic Services launched a food waste collection program for Bend city residents with yard debris subscription service. Customers in Bend can put nearly every type of food scrap in their yard debris cart, including meat, dairy, produce and bakery. The material is processed into nutrient-rich compost to use on lawns and gardens, creating a closed loop food system for our community — the compost is sold to the public as well. The next step will be to expand the residential food waste collection program to City of Redmond customers.

As an industry leader, Republic Services has always been committed to keeping communities clean in a safe and environmentally responsible way, working to increase recycling, generate renewable energy and help customers and communities be more resourceful. Republic Services must also lead by example — continuously improving their own footprint through decreased vehicle emissions, community engagement and employee growth and development.

Republic Services’ Blue Planet: 2030 Goals are designed to help the company thrive in this ever-changing environment, through a bold sustainability platform and durable practices that benefit the environment and society as well as enhance our business — even in the most challenging of times. And, through it all, the health and safety of the employees and communities remain the number one priority and at the forefront of every decisions made.

Giving back to the community is very important to Republic Services. They are proud to support various organizations including Bethlehem Inn, NeighborImpact, United Way of Deschutes County, Volunteers in Medicine, CAN Cancer, Saving Grace, Hospice of Redmond and Sisters Folk Festival.

Customers may call 541-382-2263 for more information about local collection services.

republicservices.com