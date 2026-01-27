Accounting Firm Kernutt Stokes Named One of Oregon’s 100 Best Companies to Work For

Kernutt Stokes was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon for 2026 by Oregon Business magazine. This is the firm’s second consecutive year on the list and its fourth recognition in the last six years, having also been honored in 2025, 2023 and 2021.

The 100 Best list is based on employee input and measures workplace factors including compensation and benefits, company culture, work-life balance and leadership.

“We’re proud to be recognized again as one of Oregon’s best places to work,” said Kernutt Stokes Managing Partner Steve Ritchie, CPA, CFE. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s driven by employee feedback, and it reinforces our focus on building a workplace where people feel supported, challenged, and empowered to grow.”

Kernutt Stokes, the fourth largest CPA firm in Oregon, is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Eugene, Bend, Corvallis, and Lake Oswego. The firm was named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon” by Oregon Business magazine in 2026, 2025, 2023, and 2021, and one of the nation’s top 50 accounting firms of 2022 and 2025 by INSIDE Public Accounting. Kernutt Stokes has 13 partners, 68 accounting professionals, and more than 95 employees. The firm specializes in privately held and family-owned companies in construction, manufacturing, transportation, beverage, and professional services. In addition to core accounting services, the firm provides virtual accounting, 401(k) plan administration, business valuation, retirement planning, business consulting, and other services. Kernutt Stokes is an independent member of BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

kernuttstokes.com