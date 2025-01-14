Accounting Firm Kernutt Stokes Named One of Oregon’s “100 Best Companies to Work For”

Kernutt Stokes was named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon” for 2025 by Oregon Business magazine. This is the firm’s third appearance on the list in the last five years, having also been recognized in 2023 and 2021.

The “100 Best” list is based on employee input and measures workplace factors including compensation and benefits, company culture, work-life balance, and leadership.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a top workplace in Oregon,” said Kernutt Stokes Managing Partner Steve Ritchie, CPA, CFE. “This honor reflects our commitment to creating a supportive and stimulating environment where our employees can flourish and reach their full potential.”

About Kernutt Stokes:

Kernutt Stokes, the fourth largest CPA firm in Oregon, is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Eugene, Bend, and Corvallis. The firm was named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon” by Oregon Business magazine in 2025, 2023, and 2021, and one of the nation’s top 50 accounting firms of 2022 by INSIDE Public Accounting. Kernutt Stokes has 14 partners, 75 accounting professionals, and more than 90 employees. The firm specializes in privately held and family-owned companies in construction, manufacturing, transportation, beverage, and professional services. In addition to core accounting services, the firm provides virtual accounting, accounting software consulting, 401(k) plan administration, business valuation, retirement planning, business consulting and other services. Kernutt Stokes is an independent member of BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

KernuttStokes.com