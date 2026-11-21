Kernutt Stokes, an Oregon-based accounting and business consulting firm with five offices in the state, has relocated its Lake Oswego office to 2 Centerpointe Drive, Suite 600. Staff began working from the new location on November 9.

The office is centrally located near Interstate 5 and Highway 217, providing convenient access for clients and businesses throughout Lake Oswego and the greater Portland metropolitan area. At approximately 10,000 square feet, the new space will help accommodate the rapid growth the firm has already experienced since expanding into the Portland market last year.

The Lake Oswego office’s leadership team includes Katie Eyre, CPA, who serves as lead partner, along with Kernutt Stokes’ partners Blair Walker, CPA, and Kaitlyn Coburn, CPA.

“Our goal is to make it easy for clients to connect with the people and expertise they need,” said Eyre. “This location provides convenient access for businesses throughout the Portland area while giving our team the space to grow. It’s an important step in our continued commitment to serving this market with the personal relationships and responsiveness our clients value.”

The relocation follows Kernutt Stokes’ expansion in the Portland market earlier this year through its combination with Fordham & Co. The new office supports the firm’s continued growth while maintaining its commitment to local decision-making and personalized client service.