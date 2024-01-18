Additional 2024 Seasonal Positions on Deschutes National Forest Open for Application

Applications accepted through USAJobs.gov January 25 through February 7.

Another phase of hiring for seasonal positions for the 2024 field and fire season on the Deschutes National Forest opens for application January 25, on USAJobs.gov. The application window will remain open through February 7.

Positions have tentative start dates for the end of June 2024. The positions include specialties such as fire, recreation, natural resources, archaeology, equipment operator and visitor services.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process opens.

For a list of open positions and announcement numbers for the Deschutes National Forest, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/about-forest/jobs.

For questions about applying, please email SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. Visit the Forest Service Careers webpage to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events and resources to help with the application process.

