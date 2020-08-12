Adrian Pereira: From Fantasy Sporting Success to Family-Centric Eco-Friendly Ventures

Adrian Pereira grew up in Victoria, BC, and is a Canadian entrepreneur best-known for the establishment of a variety of fantasy sports websites and businesses. Aside from these online ventures, he owns shares in some of the leading companies around the country. He is also a co-founder of an eco-friendly, sustainable diaper brand, The Eco Pea Company.

Background

Adrian Pereira was born in Victoria, BC, Canada. Both of his parents had immigrated to the country before his birth. He has the pair to thank for showing him the value of hard work, dedication, and creativity; tools that he has taken into his adult career.

Growing up on a small cul-de-sac near his school, Adrian spent his youth on a sporting passion: hockey. He, his brothers, and other children from the neighborhood gleefully spent their free time playing the game in the streets.

While attending the University of Victoria and majoring in Computer Science, Adrian managed to spend his free time building on his blossoming career. During his college years, Adian Pereira dedicated time to working for the University of Victoria, the Department of National Defence, and Motorola.

This gave him the opportunity to flex his business muscles and delve deeper into the professional world. The experience allowed him insights that he would later use within his professional career and life. Adrian Pereira now lives on the West Coast with his wife, Kelly, and their three children. He has two daughters and one son.

Career and Accomplishments

Aside from his natural love of sport, Adrian Pereira has one other passion: spreadsheets. That unique combination of interests has allowed him to delve into the analytical side of the sporting world on more than one occasion. Indeed, his business venture, of which there are plenty, have been set up using these two foundations.

That has led Adrian to establish businesses surrounding sports stats, fantasy sports, and media. A born entrepreneur, Adrian started one of his first businesses while he was studying at the University of Victoria. Started in 2002, Adrian Pereira started HockeyDraft.ca based on his passion for the sport. Previously, fans of the sport and experts alike would have to spend hours calculating hockey pool stats using a newspaper.

The website was a game-changer, which automatically managed every aspect of the hockey pool. Nearly twenty years after its launch, the site is still going strong with millions of Canadians using it regularly. The hugely-popular page now includes information on players, stats, hockey schedules, and a news section too.

In 2008, Adrian Pereira started another fantasy sports company, eDraft Fantasy Sports Inc. Rather than solely focusing on the world of hockey, this site offered users information on a variety of sports including NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. The page provides fantasy sports information to fans around the country, allowing them specific insights into games.

Adrian Pereira has also invested in companies close to home, in Victoria, BC. One such investment was in the company SendToNews, a video partner that delivers rich sports, business, lifestyle, and entertainment content. The company now ranks in first position for digital sports video views, ahead of major names, such as ESPN. Adrian was previously on the board of this esteemed company but has stepped down in recent years.

Apart from starting his own enterprises, Adrian is a shareholder in a wealth of remarkable businesses. His portfolio spans companies including a sustainable products company called Social Nature, an SaaS business buyer, SureSwift Capital, and Version One.

While the majority of Adrian’s professional achievements have been centered on sports, there’s one business that bucks the trend. The recently launched Eco Pea Co. was founded by both Adrian and his wife Kelly. Driven by a health issue that their daughter was experiencing, the couple began researching alternative diaper brands.

However, after a wealth of time spent searching, the two came up short and could not find a solution. It was then that Adrian threw himself into researching, testing, and creating an alternative to mainstream diapers on the market. Eco Pea Co. was inspired by the beauty of mother nature and the natural world. Since the two were always eco-conscious, the brand seeks to be not only luxurious, but also to save the planet.

It’s a tall order, but one that the pair are happy to fulfill. Using primarily bamboo-based materials for child hygiene products, was a revelation, as the material is both biodegradable and sustainable. The brand now ships all over the contiguous US and also offers a subscription model to repeat buyers.

Learn more about Adrian Pereira and Eco Pea Co. in a recent interview here – https://ideamensch.com/adrian-pereira/