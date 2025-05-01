AdvenChair & Wanderlust Tours Connect to Earn Partnership Award at Governor’s Conference on Tourism; Reconnect for 2025 AdvenTours

((L-R) Courtney Braun; Geoff Babb; Lucinda DiNovo, the Chair of the Oregon Tourism Commission; and Todd Davidson, CEO, Travel Oregon | Photo courtesy of AdvenChair)

A collaboration between two outdoor industry pioneers that launched in 2024 yielded a prestigious award last week, even as they were building on the foundation of their teamwork this year.

Thanks to a grant from Visit Central Oregon’s Future Fund, AdvenChair, an innovative leader in all-terrain wheelchairs, and Wanderlust Tours, Central Oregon’s trailblazer in naturalist-guided adventures, combined to offer a successful series of “AdvenTours” last year. AdvenTours gave people of all ages with mobility challenges the chance to experience some of Oregon’s most inspiring natural places matching AdvenChair’s unmatched durability, safety, and comfort with Wanderlust’s unique style of education, interpretation, and environmental appreciation.

At the 2025 Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism held at the Portland Convention Center last week, AdvenChair and Wanderlust Tours were honored with the Partnership Award, which recognizes that leveraging traditional and non-traditional partnerships enables organizations and businesses to maximize their budgets, employee capacity, and skill sets to create an increase in efficiencies and a higher-level of aligned outcome.

According to an announcement from the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon):

“Wanderlust Tours and AdvenChair won the Oregon Partnership Award for their innovative collaboration to enhance accessibility to Central Oregon’s outdoor experiences for individuals with mobility challenges. By combining Wanderlust Tours’ expertise in guided outdoor adventures with AdvenChair’s all-terrain adaptive wheelchairs, the partnership has created inclusive, immersive tours that allow individuals with mobility issues to explore iconic locations such as Smith Rock State Park and Lava Lands National Monument. This initiative, supported by tourism grants, not only promotes Central Oregon as an accessible, inclusive destination and improves visitor experiences, but also fosters community engagement and exemplifies how creative collaborations can drive positive change.”

Courtney Braun, owner of Wanderlust Tours, was naturally excited and honored to receive the Partnership Award. “What started as a great partnership idea from Geoff Babb [AdvenChair’s chairman] has blossomed into something big and meaningful,” said Braun. “We’re proud to be seen by the tourism community for making the outdoors accessible in Central Oregon. It means that there is great support and momentum for ensuring that all those who desire to adventure are able to do so, regardless of their age or ability.”

AdvenTours begin where the pavement ends.

In addition to Wanderlust’s regularly scheduled public tours in 2025, the next six months will bring a larger number of accessible AdvenTours to an even more diverse array of trails around Central Oregon, including:

Accessible Guided Scenic Hike at Smith Rock State Park, Sunday, May 25, 8am-1pm

Accessible Guided Hike Deschutes River Trail: Benham Falls, Sunday, June 22, 8am-1pm

Accessible Guided Lava Lands National Monument Hike & Stargazing, Friday, July 18, 7:30 PM – Midnight

Accessible Guided Crater Lake National Park Hike, Saturday, August 30, 8am

Accessible Guided Paulina Creek Hike, Saturday, September 6, 8am-1pm

Accessible Guided Scenic Hike at Tumalo Creek/Shevlin Park: Saturday, October 18, 8am-1pm

All AdvenTours depart from Wanderlust Tours headquarters in Bend’s Fred Meyer Shopping Center on SE Third Street and cost the same as their regular guided hikes.

For Lincoln Foreman, a geologist and stroke survivor, and frequent AdvenTour participant, the appeal of the AdvenChair/Wanderlust partnership is threefold. Not only does the AdvenChair enable him to access the trails of places like Smith Rock State Park where he can actually touch the volcanic tuff, it allows him to enjoy the experience with his wife Cathy and interact with other individuals who share his love for natural sciences, as well as to learn about local history, geology and culture from Wanderlust’s engaging guides.

“Being able to access nature beyond the pavement — actually way past the pavement — together is something we’ve never been able to do since Lincoln’s stroke 15 years ago,” said Cathy Foreman. “So having these opportunities is really important to both of us.”

Get close to nature, as well as friends and family.

In addition to the pre-arranged AdvenTours, AdvenChair is also available to Wanderlust for special custom tours with advanced reservations. Last year, AdvenTour guests ranged from a six-year-old girl with Down’s Syndrome visiting Crater Lake National Park for the first time to a grandfather who got to explore Smith Rock State Park with more than three dozen family members.

AdvenChair’s Geoff Babb was equally delighted with the growing relationship with Wanderlust Tours and for the recognition they’ve received.

“I’ve witnessed the smiles from so many people who wouldn’t be out in the wilderness without the AdvenChair,” said Babb. “Whether it’s a family with a child who is disabled or a grandparent who can be with their grandkids on their favorite trail as they pass the love of the outdoors on to future generations, it’s very heartwarming to see. We are just so grateful to collaborate with a group like Wanderlust Tours who love the outdoors as much as we do and know how to share it.”

About AdvenChair:

AdvenChair is an all-terrain wheelchair designed for people with mobility challenges who want to venture off the beaten path and experience the grandeur of the wilderness. It is the brainchild of Geoff Babb, a fire ecologist and avid outdoorsman from Bend, Oregon, who loved to ski, mountain bike and backpack with his wife and twin boys until a near-fatal brain stem stroke on November 10, 2005 forced him to use a wheelchair.

While the stroke forever changed his ability to move, Babb soon discovered that the biggest obstacle to experiencing a simple outing on local trails with his family again was not so much his body, but the frailties of common wheelchairs. Rather than lobbying for wheelchair-accessible wilderness trails, Babb chose to develop a wheelchair capable of adapting to the trails, and the AdvenChair was born.

On November 10, 2017, exactly 12 years to the day after his stroke, Babb survived a second brain stem stroke, which was a major setback. Yet it made him more determined than ever to share his all-terrain chair with other people dealing with permanent or temporary limited mobility. While developing the first AdvenChair, Babb also launched The Onward Project, LLC, to inspire, encourage and enable outdoor adventures for people of all abilities.

About Wanderlust Tours:

Since 1993, Wanderlust Tours has welcomed guests to vibrantly share the natural and cultural history of Oregon in order to instill appreciation and protection of the environment. We hold great respect for the natural surroundings of our beautiful central Oregon landscape and hope to introduce people to these delicate ecosystems while maintaining a low impact on the environment. Wanderlust Tours is made up of people who are passionate about the intricacies of nature. We thrive on sharing our knowledge and passion for the natural world with those who join our tours!

We are so excited to be partnering with AdvenChair and to help those with mobility challenges get into the outdoors and explore beautiful areas that initially may not seem accessible. With the AdvenChair off-road wheelchair, we can empower every member of our community in their quest for adventure!

advenchair.com • wanderlusttours.com