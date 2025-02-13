AdvenChair’s Geoff Babb Named One of Conde’ Nast Traveller’s Top 25 People Making the World More Accessible

(Photo courtesy of AdvenChair)

It’s not every day that someone from one of the world’s most renowned travel publications puts you on one of their Top 25 lists. So it’s easy to understand why Geoff Babb, founder and co-inventor of AdvenChair, a Bend-based all-terrain wheelchair, was somewhat taken aback when he learned that a writer from Conde’ Nast Traveller spotlighted him last week.

“While we are doing our best to spread the word about AdvenChair, we have never had any contact with Conde’ Nast before,” said Babb. “So I almost thought it was a joke at first.”

Babb soon realized that being one of an elite group featured in an article titled: Breaking Barriers: 25 people who are making the world more accessible for 2025 was something to take pretty seriously.

As Conde’ Nast writer and internationally known disability influencer Sophie Morgan put it: “Inclusive travel has come a long way in recent years. It’s almost like the travel industry has finally begun to understand more clearly that Disabled travellers are, well, travellers. And who do we have to thank for this progress? The unstoppable, stereotype-shattering champions of accessibility who, like me, are dedicated and determined to turn inaccessibility barriers into a concept as outdated as a fold-out road map.”

Babb earned his place among these most important trailblazers for the world of accessible and inclusive travel by creating a wheelchair that thinks it’s a mountain bike. After surviving a brain stem stroke in 2005, he was committed to continuing his exploration and enjoyment of Central Oregon’s endless trails with his family and friends. Over the course of the past 10 years, the AdvenChair has evolved into a durable, versatile, human-powered vehicle that can handle virtually every type of terrain, while easily converting into a regular wheelchair for indoor excursions and easy transportation.

Since making it available to the public for purchase and rental in 2021, AdvenChair has enabled people of all ages and disabilities to commune with nature, while connecting with those who accompany them. AdvenChairs have taken folks to places like Machu Picchu in Peru, the Camino de Fatima in Portugal, and the floor of the Grand Canyon (and back) via the steep, treacherous Bright Angel Trail, which Babb accomplished with a team of 10 friends (affectionately known as “mules”) in 2022.

“I can only imagine that Ms. Morgan, who is a paraplegic, came across AdvenChair on social media and did some research,” said Babb. “It’s an incredible honor to be included along with two dozen other pioneers and advocates for disabled travel.”

Babb credits partnerships with Wanderlust Tours, Visit Central Oregon and the Oregon Tourism Commission for helping AdvenChair establish connections with international travel entities like Untours Foundation and Conde’ Nast.

“It’s been incredibly helpful for us to receive recognition and support from Sarah Payne at Untours,” said Babb. “I can only imagine what a paragraph in Conde’ Nast Traveller could lead to. I’d love to take Ms. Morgan for an AdvenChair ride and thank her personally.”

advenchair.com