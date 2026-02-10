Advocacy Releases Frequently Asked Questions About Small Businesses 2026

Recently, the Office of Advocacy in the U.S. Small Business Administration released its Frequently Asked Questions About Small Business 2026, which gathers the most up-to-date statistics about American small businesses in one place.

As of February 2026:

99.9% of businesses are small.

There are 36,207,130 small businesses in the United States.

U.S. small businesses employ 62.3 million people, 45.9% of private sector workers.

Economic activity from small businesses makes up 43.5% of GDP.

Small businesses pay 38.7% of total private-sector payroll.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, and sound policymaking starts with clear, current data,” said Chief Counsel Casey B. Mulligan. “The updated fact sheet gives Congress and the public a grounded look at the realities facing small businesses today so that regulations can be informed by facts, not assumptions.”

sba.gov