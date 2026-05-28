Affordable Housing Applications Opening for New La Pine Community

The Foundation for Affordable Housing has announced that applications for Wickiup Station Apartments, the new affordable housing community in La Pine, are available in person and on-line beginning on May 28, 2026, marking a major milestone for the highly anticipated development in the Wickiup Junction area. A community lease-up event will also be held on May 28 to provide information about the application process, apartment availability and resident services.

The new development will provide 39 affordable housing units, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to support individuals and families in the La Pine community making below 60% Area Median Income (AMI). Ten units will be reserved for veterans, reflecting a continued commitment to serving those who have served our country. Rents range from approximately $643 to $1,783, depending on unit size and income level (subject to change based on published HUD rent limits). All utilities are included.

Cascade Management will oversee leasing and property management for the community and will be available during the lease-up event to answer questions and assist prospective residents with the application process. For more information on leasing, please email Cascade at wickiup@cascade-management.com.

Residents will also have access to supportive programming and community-building opportunities through Embrace Resident Services, a nonprofit organization within the Foundation for Affordable Housing, dedicated to helping residents build stability, connection, and long-term success. Founded in 1999, Embrace provides individualized, no-cost services designed to enrich the lives of families and seniors living in affordable housing communities. Programs may include after-school activities for children, financial literacy and employment workshops, health and wellness programming, food distributions, case management support, social events, veterans services, and connections to local community resources. On-site service coordinators work directly with residents to help address barriers, strengthen community relationships, and foster a safe, supportive environment where residents can thrive.

Upon completion, the property will feature a range of amenities, including secured entries, large community room, game room, state-of-the-art gym, and two common decks with mountain views. Outdoor amenities will include a playground, raised bed gardens, and natural areas designed to foster connection, well-being, and a healthy lifestyle.

ffah.org