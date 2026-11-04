After Selling Out in 10 Days, Locavore Brings Back More Local Turkeys & Everything for Thanksgiving Dinner

Last Thanksgiving, Central Oregon Locavore sold out of all 25 locally raised turkeys in just 10 days. This year, the nonprofit marketplace is bringing in 100 turkeys and making it even easier for families to put a locally sourced Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Along with locally raised turkeys, Locavore is offering Thanksgiving Meal Kits including local mushrooms, carrots, onions, stuffing, potatoes and other ingredients that take the guesswork out of holiday shopping. Standard kits serve four to six people, while large kits feed eight to ten people. Shoppers can also find seasonal vegetables, locally grown potatoes, squash, fresh ingredients for holiday sides, artisan foods, and other products from Central Oregon farmers and makers.

Every purchase does more than fill the Thanksgiving table.

More than 65 cents of every dollar spent at Locavore goes directly back to local farmers and producers. Strong Thanksgiving sales will also help the nonprofit exceed its annual operating budget and direct additional resources toward building out its new Discovery West marketplace.

“Thanksgiving is about gathering around good food, and we want to make it easier for families to know where that food comes from,” said Niki Timm-Branch, Executive Director of Central Oregon Locavore. “When you shop with us, you’re supporting the farmers and ranchers who make our local food system possible. This year, you’re also helping us bring that food closer to more neighborhoods.”

The new Discovery West location marks Locavore’s first expansion in 17 years, creating another year-round destination for locally grown and produced food. Its new location in Discovery West opens on November 19th and preorders will be available for pickup at both locations.

Thanksgiving turkeys and meal kits are available for preorder at shop.centraloregonlocavore.org. Shoppers can also visit Locavore to discover locally produced ingredients and specialty foods for their holiday celebrations.