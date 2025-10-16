AI Training Firm Neesh Now LearnAir

Leading AI training company Neesh.AI changes name to LearnAir, taps former Salesforce Executive and creator of the AppExchange Bobby Napiltonia as Chairman, names Teresa Coats as CEO, adds two Fortune 50 Companies to client roster and expands internationally with strategic partner.

LearnAir, formerly Neesh.ai, the officially tapped OpenAI service partner, today announced executive management additions, the addition of two major new customers and a strategic partner to accelerate international expansion.

“At LearnAir we believe mastering AI is no longer optional — it’s essential,” said Teresa Coats, newly appointed CEO of Neesh. “With our expansion into India and new partnerships with international conglomerates, we are doubling down on our mission to democratize AI literacy and empower organizations worldwide to innovate responsibly and effectively,” amid unprecedented global adoption of artificial intelligence.

LearnAir has also tapped former Salesforce executive and industry veteran Bobby Napiltonia as Chairman. Napiltonia equates the movement of AI Training with the enormous demand that he experienced in the early days of Salesforce and behind his launch of the AppExchange and the explosiveness we saw at Twilio.

“Two decades ago we launched the AppExchange while today it’s on its way to becoming at $2 trillion economy at Salesforce,” said Napiltonia, from the floor of Dreamforce, the annual salesforce.com customer and partner event that has an attendance of roughly 100,000 professionals. Today, we’re taking LearnAir to serve the largest market we’ve ever seen — AI Literacy.

“We are still at the formative stages of AI and utilizing it as a powerful tool for increasing workforce productivity but its evolving fast and savvy companies realize that training precedes productivity,” said Napiltonia, adding, “Don’t be left behind.”

The new name, LearnAir, was decided to emphasize the ubiquitous availability and demand for AI across today’s workforce. Recent research shows that over 378 million people worldwide are actively using AI tools in 2025, up from just 100 million two years ago. In addition, 78% of companies globally now use AI in at least one business function, underscoring the urgency for large-scale workforce training and AI literacy.

In addition, the moves at LearnAir include a partnership with training and credentialing firm Verix, who is leading the training push into India. Verix is also adding the future of verification and trust and where businesses make faster, smarter decisions using data they can rely on.

“We want to ensure that our part of the world is not only part of the AI revolution but leading the AI revolution, and that means using AI intelligently and effectively,” said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, co-founders of Verix. “That’s why we’re working with LearnAir to set up AI training programs that deliver beyond our expectations.”

By partnering with Verix, LearnAir will provide localized credentialed AI training programs tailored to Indian enterprises, ensuring accessibility across industries and regions.

About LearnAir (Formerly Neesh.ai):

LearnAir is a global leader in AI training and adoption, officially certified by OpenAI. Its programs equip enterprises with the skills, frameworks, and practical knowledge needed to integrate AI responsibly, effectively, and at scale.

About Verix:

Verix is a groundbreaking platform for verification, engagement and trust in the age of AI. Powered by blockchain and agentic AI, Verix enables global organizations — like Netflix, Amdocs, The Stevie Awards, Room to Read and Unicef — to seamlessly design, issue and manage digital credentials for learning, enterprise skilling, continuing education, compliance, membership and events. The company was founded in 2022 by Kirthiga Reddy (ex-Meta, Managing Director Facebook India and South Asia, starting as employee #1, ex-SoftBank) and Saurabh Doshi (ex-Meta, MD APAC, ex-Viacom).

Source: EINPresswire.com