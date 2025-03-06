Alejandro Betancourt: Pioneer in Neurosurgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Procedures

Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD, has been transforming lives for over two decades through his exceptional neurosurgical expertise in the Rio Grande Valley. Known for his innovative approaches to complex spine surgery, Dr. Betancourt has established himself as a leading authority in both minimally invasive and open surgical techniques.

A Dedicated Career of Excellence

A native of Puerto Rico, Dr. Betancourt completed his medical degree at the prestigious Ponce School of Medicine before undertaking his internship and neurosurgery residency at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. His dedication to excellence is evidenced by his board certification with the American Board of Neurological Surgery, a testament to his exceptional skill and knowledge in the field.

Dr. Betancourt’s commitment to advancing neurosurgical care extends beyond his clinical practice. He holds prominent positions as a board member and Chief of Surgery for several institutions, demonstrating his leadership within the medical community. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and the Texas Association of Neurological Surgeons, he remains at the cutting edge of neurosurgical developments.

Pioneering Minimally Invasive Approaches

What truly sets Dr. Betancourt apart is his specialization in minimally invasive surgical techniques. While he firmly believes that most patients can achieve complete symptom relief without invasive procedures, his expertise in minimally invasive approaches has revolutionized patient outcomes when surgery becomes necessary.

Dr. Betancourt has mastered numerous advanced techniques, including:

Posterior TLIF (Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion)

Anterior ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion)

Lateral DLIF (Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion)

Percutaneous and robot-navigated pedicle screw insertion

MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery) sacroiliac joint fusion

His proficiency with SI-BONE technology for sacroiliac joint fusion has provided excellent results for patients suffering from an often underdiagnosed condition that causes intractable low back pain.

The Sacroiliac Joint: An Area of Expertise

The sacroiliac (SI) joint connects the sacrum (the triangular bone at the base of the spine) to the ilium (the large, flared portion of the hip bone). This joint is crucial in transferring weight and force between the upper body and the lower extremities.

Dr. Betancourt has developed particular expertise in diagnosing and treating sacroiliac joint dysfunction, which can cause significant low back pain but is frequently overlooked. SI joint dysfunction can result from various factors, including:

Traumatic injuries

Pregnancy and childbirth

Degenerative arthritis

Inflammatory conditions

Biomechanical issues

Through his work with minimally invasive SI joint fusion techniques, Dr. Betancourt has helped countless patients find relief from chronic pain that had previously been misdiagnosed or inadequately treated.

A Comprehensive Approach to Patient Care

Beyond his surgical prowess, Dr. Betancourt is known for his comprehensive approach to patient care. He explores all non-surgical management options first, including medications, physical therapy, chiropractic care, injections, and other conservative treatments before considering surgical intervention.

His treatment philosophy centers on respecting the body’s natural structures. When surgery is necessary, his minimally invasive techniques spare and protect normal muscle and tissue in the back, resulting in superior short-term and long-term outcomes for his patients.

Professional Affiliations and Community Impact

Dr. Betancourt’s involvement in numerous professional organizations underscores his commitment to continuous learning and advancing his field. He maintains active membership in the Puerto Rico Heart Association, the Puerto Rico Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Through these affiliations, Dr. Betancourt stays at the forefront of neurosurgical developments, bringing the latest techniques and knowledge to his practice and patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

A Balanced Life

Despite his demanding professional schedule, Dr. Betancourt maintains a rich personal life. He is happily married to Aracelis and is a proud father to three children: Gabriela, Sophia, and Alejandro, Jr. In his limited free time, he enjoys family activities, hunting, and fishing.

Dr. Alejandro Betancourt continues to make an indelible mark on neurosurgery in the Rio Grande Valley. He combines cutting-edge techniques with compassionate care to restore his patients’ quality of life. His dedication to excellence in minimally invasive and open surgical approaches has earned him the respect of colleagues and the gratitude of countless patients whose lives he has transformed.