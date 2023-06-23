All about GatisEglitis – founder of EXANTE

GatisEglitis is a co-founder and Executive Director of the brokerage firm EXANTE Sec., an international investment broker.

Education and past

EXANTE GatisEglitis was born and raised in Latvia. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in International Economic Relations and a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Latvia. To increase his professional business knowledge, he went and obtained a second master’s degree in Finance and Strategic Management from Copenhagen Business School.

Before establishing EXANTE, Eglitis was an institutional business sales manager at Saxo Bank, a Danish investment bank that specialises in online investments and trading. At Saxo, he primarily worked in institutional sales, relationship management, and business development. These areas proved to be very helpful when it came to the founding of EXANTE.

EXANTE’s founding

GatisEglitis, alongside Anatoliy Knyazev and Alexey Kirienko, founded EXANTE in 2011 in Malta. EXANTE is a global investment company that provides direct market access to financial markets through client-centric trading solutions. It was founded on the mission of making investment service products as accessible and fluid as information is in the 21st century. This was because the founders saw technology as a way to improve global connectivity, and they built the platform to centralise access to hundreds of thousands of financial instruments to stream real-time market data to investors.

At the time of its founding, EXANTE was the only provider of global access for Maltese-based investors, and the company was also open to serving a wide range of clients. This included local, international, and long-only equity investors. Eglitis then became a member of the investment and executive committee of the head office in Malta. After five years in the role, he took over as Managing Partner, making him responsible for the company’s business development and strategic planning.

Eglitis saw EXANTE as a one-stop shop for traders of all expertise and skill level, and he wanted this brokerage firm to be able to meet the needs of large hedge funds as well. To achieve this, he believed that EXANTE must have competitive prices for services, access to exotic tools that can offer optimal and personalised trading experiences, as well as access to leverage.

He also positioned EXANTE to meet the needs of novice traders as well. In his eyes, he stated, “Everyone is welcome, and prices are the same for everyone, regardless of whether they are high or volume traders.” This meant providing the maximum range of services and instruments for everyone, as well as a high level of transparency in the broker’s pricing and business models, which is something EXANTE has pioneered.

EXANTE currently

Under the leadership of all three founders, EXANTE has currently developed into a globally regulated broker with locations all over the world. The investment company is authorised and regulated by the CySEC in Cyprus, the MFSA in Malta, the FCA in the UK, and the SFC in Hong Kong.

With its sophisticated technology, EXANTE provides traders with access to over 600,000 instruments across 50 markets in the US, Europe, Asia and beyond, all from a single multi-currency account. This large selection of instruments has allowed investors to diversify their portfolios easily and effectively.

The EXANTE trading platform has also been pretty popular. With a network of over 1,100 servers across the world to ensure the lowest latencies and safe data transfer, EXANTE’s clients can trade the broker’s entire product offerings in global markets from one single account. The broker also offers a free demo account for people looking to hone their skills and practice new trading strategies.

As of 2023, the investment company has won multiple industry awards for its great user experience, innovation, and sophisticated trading functionalities. These include being named Best Trading and Investment Solution provider in the UK by the Gazet International Magazine and being on the shortlist of FTAdviser Diversity in FinancialAwards for multiple years. EXANTE has also received an Investment Award forits Seamless Trading Experience at the Broker Awards 2020.

Other activities and interest

Aside from being one of the founders of EXANTE, Eglitis is also involved in many panel discussions in the financial and digital technology industry. He has also received offers to take part in events in the industry, with the purpose of sharing his forecasts and analysis on the markets. He is also a committed advocate of eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyles and innovation. This passion came about when he moved from Denmark to Malta and was surprised to see the landscape primarily barren, which contrasted with the greenery in Denmark. As of the time of writing, the EXANTE team has planted over 250 trees and encourages its clients to donate funds to create a garden at the Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Malta – an organisation in which Eglitis is involved in various eco-projects.