All are Invited to “Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo” on June 7 to Benefit HDFFA

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is inviting the community to join the fun at Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo on Sunday, June 7 from 9:30am-12pm at Silver Moon Brewing. Hosted in partnership with The YOUNI Movement, the event promises a lively morning of connection, laughter, and community impact.

Known across Central Oregon as the “OG of FUNdraising bingo,” Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo combines high-energy entertainment with meaningful community support. Hosted by Dusty and Stacia of The YOUNI Movement, the event has developed a loyal following for its joyful atmosphere, interactive games, and unforgettable experience.

“Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo is playful, energetic, and community-centered.” said Kristin Points, executive director of HDFFA. “Every bingo card purchased helps HDFFA increase access to nutritious, locally grown food while supporting our region’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers. We’re thrilled to partner with The YOUNI Movement for a morning that celebrates joy while making a real impact.”

Table reservations are available for parties of four, six, 10 or 12 people and are encouraged to ensure groups are seated together. Bingo bundles are available for $30 per person and include two cards per game for six rounds of bingo. Additional cards can be purchased throughout the morning, including a special blackout jackpot round. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, gather friends, and prepare for an experience that is part fundraiser, part party, and completely unforgettable.

Funds raised through the event will support HDFFA’s mission to strengthen Central Oregon’s food system by increasing access to fresh, nutritious, locally grown food, supporting local farmers, ranchers, and food producers, and connecting our community to local food sources and education.

The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance. Special table add-ons are also available for birthdays, team outings, family gatherings, and celebrations.

For more information and tickets, visit hdffa.org/events.

About High Desert Food & Farm Alliance:

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance believes that everyone deserves good food. All proceeds support a healthy and thriving food system in Central Oregon by connecting people to local food and supporting the farmers and ranchers who grow it. HDFFA works to increase food access, strengthen local agriculture, and educate the community about the value of local food.

About The YOUNI Movement:

The YOUNI Movement creates opportunities where people can show up authentically in community and feel safe, celebrated, supported, and connected through joyful experiences and meaningful events.

hdffa.org