All Are Invited to St. Charles Foundation’s Virtual Saints Gala November 13

St. Charles Foundation’s annual Saints Gala is going virtual this year, and the community is invited to attend.

Join the free live webcast on Friday, November 13, to participate in live and silent auctions, raffles and giveaways. The pre-show starts at 6pm, and the live webcast will run from 6:30-7:15pm.

The virtual gala is raising funds for a St. Charles Behavioral Health program called “Stop the Revolving Door” that would provide extra support to patients and potential patients of all ages as they move through the behavioral health care system.

The event theme is Virtual Tropical Vacation, and attendees can win prizes for creative selfies in tropical gear, using #saintsgala2020. Make an evening of it and order a catered dinner to be delivered the day before the event.

For more information and to register for the event, visit foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/saints-gala.

