All Hands to the Pump: Troubleshooting Your Water Pump System Problems

One of the pressing concerns for homeowners when it comes to home maintenance is making sure your water pump system is up and working. Commercial water pump systems are essential to keep the water running, as water is needed in almost all activities done in the household.

From time to time, you would encounter some problems regarding your water pump system, and you might feel at a loss with how to move forward, especially if you are unfamiliar with repairs for wells and water pumps. Here are some tips in troubleshooting when encountering problems when it comes to your water pump system:

When Your Water Stops Flowing

The initial thing you would think of doing is calling your local plumber, or if you live in the southeastern area such as NC, you have a few well repair specialists you can contact to assist with your water pump system needs.

However, before doing this, you need to have your bases covered if, indeed, calling an expert would be the most viable option, or you can do a check on your own first and assess if the concern is complete water flow stoppage or some components just need to be replaced.

Here are some reasons why your water pump must have stopped and solutions to help in fixing it:

● Low water supply in your well underground – This is often considered a problem during the drought season; as the intense heat dries up the well, there is not enough water to be drawn up by the water pump.

● Broken or non-functioning equipment – This could be of the well or the water pump system itself. Sometimes, you tend to overwork your pump because of frequent usage, which could lead to your water pump system to stop functioning.

It is advised to check on the size of your tank as well, and it should be adequate to hold enough water that could provide for the needs of the household. Your tank takes off the excess work that your water pump puts itself into, hence relieving some pressure and assisting in not overworking your water pump system.

● Power outage – Once the power is out, your water pump will be only able to hold as much water as it could, as electricity is needed to draw up the water from your well. However, with or without a power outage, water pumping might have also stopped because the breaker needs to be checked.

To address this problem, you could take a look at your electric box and check if the breaker is holding well or needs to be switched back on. If doing so still doesn’t solve the problem, it would be best to switch your breaker off and contact your local electrician to look into the situation.

● Pump size is inadequate – Sometimes, you have to check if your pump’s size would suffice for the amount of water that needs to be supplied for your household needs.

Your plumbing system determines the size you need for your pump, like how many appliances in your home do you use that might need more water supply than usual (e.g., dishwasher, washing machine).

● Other sources of problems such as plumbing problems, such as pipe blockage.

The problems can vary from being mechanical or electrical, or another factor could be the type of water your well is sourcing out to your water pump system. There is a type of water called “ hard water ”, which has high amounts of minerals like calcium and magnesium and can often cause build-up in pipes.

How Well is Your Water Pressure Tank Doing?

One integral component of a water pump system is the water pressure tank, as this serves as the heart of the system itself. A well-kept water pressure tank means a healthy water pump system.

Therefore, it is essential to factor in what might affect the life of your water pressure tank:

● The material of your water pressure tank – If you keep your water pressure tank in damp spaces like a basement, or a cellar, it is best to pick an unlined steel water tank that does not easily corrode.

● Installation of your water pressure tank – In the process of installing your tank, it would be essential to watch out for mistakes that might shorten the lifespan of your tank, such as the kind of fittings you would choose.

● The type of water in your area – As discussed, certain kinds of water might lead to building up within your pipes, which could also happen to your tank. It is advised that you determine the “hardness” or “softness” of your water in the area that you reside in.

● Constant maintenance and checkups – Your tank’s lifespan won’t last if there is no regular maintenance and checkup, especially if your water usage is frequent, which would also have your water pressure tank regularly working.

