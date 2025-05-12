All the Types of Cases Handled by TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers

TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers is a nationwide legal network dedicated to advocating for individuals who have suffered injuries because of negligence or misconduct. The firm, which was founded by James Helm in 2019, has built a reputation for its commitment to advocating for clients.

The skilled attorneys at TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers fight to ensure they get the maximum compensation. Here is an overview of the various types of cases they handle.

1. Personal Injury

TopDog Law represents clients who have sustained injuries because of the negligence of others. This broad category includes various accidents such as dog bite injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and drunk driving accidents, where victims are seeking compensation for their injuries and related losses.

2. Car Accidents

TopDog Law assists victims of car accidents in pursuing claims against at-fault drivers. They help victims secure compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages from the collision.

The firm walks clients through the types of injuries needed to pursue additional compensation. They will also negotiate with your insurance company to prevent adjusters from lowballing you.

3. Truck Accidents

The firm handles cases involving commercial truck accidents, which typically have complex liability issues. Because of the severe injuries people can sustain from truck accidents due to the size and weight of these vehicles, it is important to consult experienced attorneys like those found at TopDog Law.

4. Birth Injuries

Unfortunately, most birth injuries are preventable. These incidents can lead to permanent disabilities or death. Additionally, the parents are left devastated with large medical bills.

TopDog Law advocates for families affected by birth injuries seeking accountability from medical professionals. This is when a practitioner’s negligence during birth results in harm to the newborn or mother.

5. Medical Malpractice

TopDog represents patients who suffered harm due to medical errors, such as:

Misdiagnoses

Surgical mistakes

Medication errors

Like birth injuries, these claims hold healthcare providers accountable for their actions.

6. Nursing Home Abuse

Did you know that over a one-year period, 1 in 6 people over 60 years experienced some form of abuse? This data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows just how prevalent elder abuse is in our society.

TopDog Law addresses cases of elder abuse and neglect in nursing homes. The firm aims to protect vulnerable residents and ensure they receive the care and respect they deserve.

7. Sexual Abuse

Sadly, an instance of sexual abuse happens every 68 seconds in America. Most survivors are normally afraid or too embarrassed to come forward.

TopDog Law provides legal support to survivors of sexual abuse. Whether the abuse was perpetrated by an individual or an organization, the firm is here to help you fight for justice.

8. Slip and Fall Accidents

Slip and fall accidents are very common, with more than one million people needing medical care from these incidents. The firm assists victims of slip and fall accidents mostly caused by hazardous conditions on someone else’s property in pursuing compensation.

9. Workers’ Compensation

If you are injured at work, TopDog Law can assist you in navigating the workers’ compensation system for medical treatment and lost wages. Since insurance companies deny over 46% of workers’ compensation claims, TopDog can step in on your behalf and push for maximum compensation.

10. Wrongful Death

The firm represents families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence or misconduct of others. By pursuing wrongful death claims, families can get justice on behalf of the deceased.

Conclusion

TopDog Law’s comprehensive approach to personal injury law ensures clients receive dedicated and knowledgeable representation across a wide range of case types. Their commitment to justice and client advocacy is evident in their diverse practice areas and nationwide presence.