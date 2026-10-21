(Graphic courtesy of KPOV)

Our hearts are heavy. Our community is grieving. And in moments like these, it can be difficult to find the right words.



In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary, we invite our Central Oregon community to come together to share a little comfort, find connection, and remind one another that we are not alone.



All Together Now: A Community Singalong for Hope & Healing

Friday, October 23 | 6–7:30pm

Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Dr #100, Bend, OR

We’ll sing familiar songs of hope, love, resilience, and togetherness. Songs that remind us of the strength we find in one another, especially when our hearts are hurting.

You don’t have to sing. Just come as you are.

Bring a friend. Bring your family. Bring your heart.

We know that singing cannot take away the pain or change what has happened. But perhaps, for a little while, we can find comfort in being together, sharing music, and holding space for one another.

A heartfelt thank-you to our friends at Commonwealth Pub for generously hosting this gathering and helping create a welcoming space for our community to come together when we need each other most.

Many songs. Many voices. One community.

With love,

KPOV 88.9 FM — High Desert Community Radio